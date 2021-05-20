How to set up 2FA in Genshin Impact | Two-Factor Authentication guide - Dexerto

Genshin Impact has finally added 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) to the game, enabling players to safely secure their accounts. Here’s how you can enable 2FA and keep any unwanted devices from accessing your account.

Ever since Genshin Impact released, players have urged miHoYo to add 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) to the game. Previously, hackers had been able to access players’ accounts via phishing scams and leaked email addresses. Not only do these shady methods stop innocent players from accessing their accounts, but they also make it extremely hard for those affected to get their accounts back.

This is particularly concerning, given how expensive Genshin Impact’s Wish system can be. In fact, it’s not unheard of for players to spend hundreds, even thousands of pounds on Primogems in order to get Five-star characters like Eula. As a result, many fans have been fearful of their accounts getting hacked. Fortunately, miHoYo has finally released an update that enables the use of 2FA in Genshin Impact.

What is 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) in Genshin Impact?

Two-Factor Authentication is a security method that allows users to access their account using another device as a login method. For example, if you log into your Genshin Impact on a new device that isn’t recognized, you’ll be sent a notification to your mobile or email account.

This will provide you with a code you need to enter before you log into your account. Essentially, this stops hackers from accessing your account even if they have your email and password details.

How to set up 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) in Genshin Impact

If you want to set up 2FA in Genshin Impact, then you need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Step One: Launch Genshin Impact.

Step Two: Login using your account details.

Step Three: Open the “Settings” menu (small cog).

Step Four: Click on the “Account” section.

Step Five: Open the “User Center” and link your mobile and email.

Once you’ve done the above steps, your Genshin Impact account will be secure. If you wish to play Genshin Impact on another device, you’ll receive an email or text message with a verification code. Simply enter this upon logging in to begin playing on a new device.

How to remove any suspicious accounts in Genshin Impact

If you think your Genshin Impact account has been hacked, then you can remove any unwanted devices by using the following steps:

Step One: Head over to the official Genshin Impact account website

Step Two: Login with your account details.

Step Three: Click on “Login Devices”.

Step Four: Delete any suspicious devices associated with your account.

Step Five: Create a new account password.

Be sure to use this method if you think your account has been compromised and keep your login information safe.

Be sure to use this method if you think your account has been compromised and keep your login information safe.