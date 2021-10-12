Genshin Impact new characters for 2.3 and beyond: Leaks and rumors

Genshin Impact’s new character leaks have given travelers a sneak-peek into upcoming Version updates, so find out which 4-star and 5-star units will be coming to Teyvat in the future.

Genshin Impact is constantly adding new characters to its ever-expanding world. In fact, the Version 2.3 update will be adding Arrataki Itto and Gorou to the game. While we’ve known about these characters for some time thanks to a number of Genshin Impact leaks, there are still plenty of new characters to look forward to.

While news surrounding their Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts have yet to be revealed, these upcoming Genshin Impact characters will bring plenty of new playstyles to the table. Whether you’re looking to save your Primogems for Genshin Impact’s new 5-star characters or just wish to see what lies ahead in the 2.3 and 2.4 updates, then our handy guide has you covered.

All upcoming Genshin Impact characters

Contents

Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto has was previously leaked by Genshin Impact dataminers long before his announcement, but miHoYo has finally provided details on this new Geo character. Itto is described as being “fast as the wind and mighty as thunder” and is an “intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.”

Despite his demonic looks, the stalwart leader of the Hanamizaka Heroics is known for his kindness and competitive nature. Various characters and in-game documents reveal that Itto has a rivalry with Kujou Sara. Ei’s loyal bodyguard famously bested him in combat and took away his Vision.

Itto is rumored to have “ghosts” as part of his Elemental Burst, while his official splash art shows him wielding what appears to be a spiked club, which means he’ll likely be part of the Claymore class.

Baizhu

Baizhu is a Dendro NPC that runs the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue alongside his zombie assistant, Qiqi. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Baizhu is his talking snake familiar, Changsheng.

While miHoYo has yet to announce whether Baizhu will be playable, many Genshin Impact fans are hoping that the Dendro pharmacist will make an appearance in a future banner.

Cyno

Cyno was first shown in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, which showcased a number of upcoming characters. Not much is know about Cyno, but we do know that he will be featured in the Sumeru update – the game’s upcoming desert region.

Cyno appears to hold a Polearm and features an Anubis-themed headpiece, which features ornate golden symbols. Meanwhile, his cloak has flowing blue tassels and he appears to be wearing a Shendyt – apparel that was common during Ancient Egypt.

We’ll likely hear more about Cyno when the Sumeru update is announced.

Dainsleif

Dainsleif previously graced our screens all the way back in Chapter I: We Will Be Reunited. The mysterious character also made another appearance in the world quest Bough Keeper: Dainsleif.

Not much is currently known about Dainsleif, but there are rumors that he is immortal. The Genshin Impact wiki noted that he says the following line when narrating Venti’s Collected Miscellany:

“A thousand years have passed since the God of Anemo left this land. But to me, it has only been half that time.” MiHoYo has not given any details on his element, so we’ll have to wait a little longer before more details are announced.

Gorou

Gorou is an upcoming Geo character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. MiHoYo has yet to release any official footage of Gorou’s Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill, but we do know that he holds a Geo Vision, and can be seen wielding a bow.

As a general in Sangonomiya Kokomi’s army, Gorou is no stranger to the hardships of battle. He is described as having a “beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will,” which enables him to “find a way to victory even in the most critical moments.”

Iansan

Iansan is the last character that was revealed during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Judging from her design, it looks like Iansan will use the Pyro element to pulverize her foes. Not only does her clothing look tailor-made for hot environments, but her splash art also showcases her obliterating rocks with fiery energy.

The people of Natlan also famously worship Murata, the Pyro Archon. This means Iansan could likely end up using Pyro attacks to douse her enemies in flames.

Lyney and Lynette

Lyney and Lynette also appear in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Both characters hail from the Fontaine region, which is known for its culture and arts. This somewhat explains the twins’ elegant design. In fact, both characters have a striking resemblance to 19th-century magicians and performers of the past.

Whether Lyney and Lynette will have different elements or synergies with one another remains to be seen, but they certainly look incredibly striking.

Scaramouche

Scaramouche is No. 6 of the Fatui’s Eleven Harbingers – a villainous group that aims to bring death and destruction to Teyvat. The Balladeer is first encountered by the Traveler, then resurfaced again in the Inazuma update.

It’s rumored that Scaramouche commands an Electro Vision, which is denoted by his purple and black color scheme. The emblem on his chest also has a striking resemblance to the Electro symbol.

Whether Scaramouche will be playable in the future remains to be seen, but Genshin Impact fans are hopeful that this villain may have a change of heart in future updates.

Shenhe

Shenhe was first uncovered by Genshin Impact leakers in November 2020, but since then, miHoYo has completely scrubbed her code from the game’s files. However, we do know that Shenhe was originally classified as a Cryo character.

-Shenli (Shen He)- In recent stories, we know her as the crane Adepti, Cloud Retainer.

Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.

She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character. Here are some of her images, made by fans.#genshinimpact #原神#shenli pic.twitter.com/ODeFw1UIjs — Hizumin (@EunHizumi) January 19, 2021

One leaker has suggested Shenhe will release in Version 2.4 ⁠– the same update as the new Geo character, Arataki Itto. Early datamines found that Shenhe wielded a Claymore, but this has now changed to a Polearm.

A number of fans also noted that Shenhe’s name means “God of Crane,” which has led many Genshin Impact fans to believe that her abilities will share synergy with Cloud Retainer.

Skirk

With the upcoming Childe banner return coming in 2.2, many Genshin Impact players have been researching his background. One name that comes up is Skirk, Childe’s mysterious master. Skirk is described as a powerful swordswoman and a “solitary girl who dwelt in the darkest corners of the universe.”

She has yet to make an appearance in Genshin Impact, so we’ll likely see Skirk in a future update.

Thoma

Thoma is an upcoming 4-star Pyro character that will be arriving in Genshin Impact 2.2 update, and will be featured in the Hu Tao banner rerun. As the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan and a close friend of the clan’s daughter, Ayaka – Thoma is no stranger to battle.

In fact, Thoma uses a combination of deadly kicks and flaming hot Polearm attacks to burst down his opponents. Not only does his fighting style look incredibly stylish, but the AoE Pyro abilities will also make for great Elemental reactions.

Yunjin

Yunjin leaks have been cropping up since Genshin Impact’s first closed beta. The current image that has circulated around social media depicts Yunjin in an elegant purple dress that is emblazoned with various symbols.

According to the Genshin Impact wiki, Yunjin is affiliated with Liyue’s popular Heyu Tea House. It’s here where the singer entertains weary travelers with her beautiful singing. Many guests compare Yunjin to Granny Ruoxin – another famous Liyue opera singer who dazzled her audiences.

Yunjin’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but there has been speculation that she could be the game’s first Dendro character.

Yelan (Fu Hua)

Genshin Impact leakers have yet to uncover Yelan’s in-game model, but thanks to the recent Moonchase trailer, we now have a rough idea of how she will look before her official release.

In fact, Yelan has a striking resemblance to Fu Hua – a popular character in miHoYo’s other free-to-play title, Honkai Impact 3rd. While the design certainly has a striking resemblance, there’s sure to be some major differences when she comes to Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko

Yae is the chief priestess of Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine. While miHoYo has yet to release official news on Yae’s abilities, we do have a number of details regarding the mysterious shrine maiden.

It’s currently believed that Yae will command the Electro element. This rumor stems from her purple eyes and visible Electro Vision that has been placed within her golden earrings. Quite how she’ll use these electrical abilities remains to be seen, but we’ll likely see gameplay in the coming months.

Yaoyao

Yaoyao first appeared in official Genshin Impact artwork alongside the food-loving Pyro character, Xiangling. According to various voice lines and in-game texts, Yaoyao and Xiangling both studied under the same master chef.

After spending time learning to cook alongside Xiangling, Yaoyao later found herself assisting Ganyu. While we currently only have the official artwork above to go off of, many players believe Yaoya has Dendro abilities.

This certainly makes sense considering Dendro’s plant-based attacks have synergy with Pyro element (Burning Elemental Reaction). Yaoyao’s green dress and cross-shaped symbols certainly look befitting of this particular element as well.

So, there you have it, all upcoming Genshin Impact characters that will be coming to the game in the future. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest leaks and info.

