Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at rumored Dendro character Yaoyao

Yaoyao is rumored to be Genshin Impact’s first Dendro character and a new leak has finally given fans a glimpse of what she will look like upon release.

Yaoyao first appeared in official Genshin Impact artwork alongside the Cryo zombie character, Qiqi. Since then, official news surrounding Yaoyao has been rather scarce. However, a recent leak has revealed exactly what the rumored Dendro character will look like.

A number of images and videos have been posted to various social media, giving Genshin Impact players an early look at Yaoyao. While a lot of travelers will be excited to unlock Arataki Itto, Yun Jin, and Shenhe – there is a lot of hype around the game’s first Dendro character.

Genshin Impact Yaoyao leak reveals in-game model

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Lumie, posted an in-game picture of Yaoyao, as well as a brief video of the unreleased character.

While the video doesn’t showcase Yaoyao Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, it shows how she’ll look in the world of Teyvat. The Genshin Impact leaker also believes that Yaoyao will release in the 2.4 update, which will see Shenhe and Yun Jin added to the game.

Release date is still unknown, though she'll likely come with Chasm at this point. Here's some more reference shots. pic.twitter.com/a4uyYT8IN9 — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) December 15, 2021

“[Yaoyao’s] release date is still unknown, though she’ll likely come with Chasm at this point,” explained Lumie. The new region of Enkanomiya is also rumored to be part of 2.4 update, while Keqing and Ningguang’s skins will also launch alongside the Lantern Rite event.

There’s certainly a lot of content for Genshin Impact players to look forward to, but the recent Yaoyao leaks have only added to the excitement. MiHoYo will likely reveal more details on Yaoyao abilities in the coming weeks, so make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest updates.