Chasca in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Chasca is one of the most popular characters so far in Genshin Impact’s brand-new Natlan region and leakers have revealed a decent amount of information surrounding her playable version.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 is available as of August 3, 2024, and players are busy exploring the Pyro nation, Natlan. Several characters introduce themselves during the first two acts of the version 5.0 Archon Quest, one of them being Chasca.

This unit has grabbed the attention of fans worldwide due to her design and lore. In fact, she has a close resemblance to the 5-star Electro DPS Clorinde, which has made fans even more hyped about her release.

If you are interested in learning about Chasca before she becomes playable in a later update, we have you covered. It is important to mention here that even though the leakers have a good track record, the information presented here should be taken with a pinch of salt.

No, Chasca does not have a release date yet in Genshin Impact.

However, leaks suggest that she should become playable in version 5.2 which is expected to be available in December 2024.

HoYoverse Chasca is an upcoming 5-star unit in Genshin Impact.

Who is Chasca?

Chasca is an important member of the Flower-Feather Clan in Natlan. She was diagnosed with a major illness when she was young and was abandoned by her parents in the wild. However, she was adopted by a group of Qucusaurs at first and later was taken back to human society by Chuychu’s parents.

She plays a very important role in Natlan as a peacekeeper and is called upon whenever there are disputes that need solving.

Chasca element and weapon

Chasca will have an Anemo vision in Genshin Impact similar to Kazuha and Xiao.

She is also rumored to be a bow user upon release similar to Yoimiya.

Chasca leaked kit

Here is what leaks have to say regarding Chasca’s kit in Genshin Impact:

Chasca can fly in her Nightsoul state

She has some form of Elemental conversion in her kit, though it does not include Geo or Dendro

For more on Genshin Impact, check out our guides on banners and codes. You can also check out our Raiden Shogun, Neuvillette, and Furina character guides.