Genshin Impact Shenhe banner: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact’s Shenhe banner is on the horizon, giving travelers the chance to add the Cryo polearm user to their team. Find out everything we know about the Shenhe banner and when you can expect to see her added to the game.

The upcoming Shenhe banner will likely release after Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update, which will see the debut of Arataki Itto, Gorou, new locations, and the return of Eula and Albedo. Shenhe is a 5-star polearm character who commands the battlefield with her deadly Cryo-based attacks, freezing those that dare to break the peace and tranquility in Teyvat.

As the loyal disciple of Cloud Retainer, Shenhe is extremely knowledgeable of the history surrounding the game’s many godly creatures. Known as the Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm, the 5-star Cryo character comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. However, much like Ganyu, Cloud Retainer took Shenhe in as her disciple.

Many players will be looking to add Shenhe to their roster in the 2.4 update, so here’s everything we know about her upcoming banner.

Contents

Shenhe banner release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Shenhe, but one Genshin Impact leaker has stated that she will be available in the 2.4 update. This means the 5-star Cryo user would release directly after Arataki Itto and Gorou – two new upcoming character releases.

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple. To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release in January 2022, with current speculation stating that 2.4 will run from January 5 to February 15. Shenhe was first revealed in November 2020, but it looks like travelers will need to wait a little bit longer before she’s added to the game.

Shenhe banner 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will be joining Shenhe when she releases in the 2.4 update. MiHoYo will likely reveal all the characters when we get closer to Shenhe’s official release date or when the 2.4 beta goes live.

For now, though, that’s all the information we have. We’ll be updating this post as soon as miHoYo reveals further Shenhe details, so make sure you bookmark this page.

