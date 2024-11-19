Mavuika drip marketing has Genshin Impact fans going wild ahead of 5.3 update

The Genshin Impact community’s excitement for the upcoming Pyro character Mavuika has reached new heights as they await her drip marketing release.

HoYoverse was expected to release Mavuika drip marketing on November 18, 2024 – ahead of the game’s 5.2 update. HoYoverse has historically released promotional images for upcoming characters two days before new updates. However, this was not the case for Mavuika’s drip marketing campaign.

Instead, when players logged onto X to check whether the devs had uploaded any details, they came away empty-handed. The reasons behind the delay have yet to be determined, but many fans speculate that it involves the recent Game Awards announcements.

It’s important to note, that Alhaitham’s drip marketing was also famously delayed by two days back in 2022. Characters like Baizhu and Ayato have also been revealed earlier, much to the surprise of fans.

So, the fact that HoYo has decided to delay Mavuika’s drip marketing shouldn’t be of any concern and has no bearing on any delays to her 5.3 release.

HoYoverse Mavuika is one of the most highly-anticipated characters in Genshin Impact.

Despite this, the Genshin Impact community can barely contain the hype for the upcoming Pyro Archon. “ I was excited for the past 30 minutes before it hit 6 pm on my time just to not get anything lmao,” wrote one fan on the Genshin Reddit page.

“Usually I don’t care for drip marketing because I’ll see it on my feed anyway, but this is the first time where I was waiting and resetting for the drip marketing just to get bamboozled,” replied another fan.

As of writing, the devs have only shared promotional pictures of Chasca and Ororon – the two new banner characters in 5.2. HoYo has even revealed details about the planned Genshin Impact server maintenance that will take place on November 20, 2024.

Fortunately, thanks to a slew of Mavuika leaks, we now have a few details about her kit. So, while you wait for Mavuika’s drip marketing be sure to check out our hub on the new 5-star Pyro character to get all the latest information.