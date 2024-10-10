Ororon in Genshin Impact: Leaks, abilities & everything we know

Ororon is an upcoming Electro character that will be playable in a future Genshin Impact update, and new 5.2 leaks have given us a glimpse of his element, abilities, and weapon type.

Genshin Impact’s roster is set to grow even further when both Chasca and Ororon join the free to play game in a future banner release. As we ready ourselves for the 5.2 update, a wave of leaks has uncovered several exciting details for Ororon.

Not only do we know his element and weapon type, but a recent datamine and gameplay leak has revealed all of his abilities and Ascension materials.

So, if you’re looking to farm up items before Ororon’s release or just wish to know whether you should save your Primogems for his banner, then we have outlined everything there is to know.

HoYoverse

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an Ororon release date.

However, he was teased on Genshin Impact’s official X account on October 7, 2024, alongside Chasca –another upcoming character. HoYoverse usually teases future banner characters before their release in the next update, which means Ororon will likely be released in the Version 5.2 update.

The 5.2 update 5.2 update has no release date, but based on the usual six-week update schedule, it will likely be available by November 20, 2024.

Ororon element & weapon

Ororon’s rarity has yet to be revealed but we do know that he has an Electro Vision and uses a Bow. The latter has been revealed by Ororon’s leaked abilities and gameplay, which show the upcoming character using his Bow to barrage enemies with deadly arrows.

Ororon abilities

HoYoverse / Dexerto

All of Ororon’s abilities can be found below. As always, HoYoverse could make adjustments before his official release. We’ll be sure to update these as soon as official details have been released.

Normal Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Normal Attack Performs up to 3 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina and performs a forward kick. Charged Attack Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm’s might will deal Electro DMG. Special: Capable of scanning runes and graffiti in Natlan, creating different effects based on what was scanned. Plunging Attack Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Elemental Skill Tosses a “Graffiti Bomb” that will ricochet between nearby opponents, attacking them. Deals Electro DMG. Stops attacking after attacking 3 times, or when there are no more opponents nearby to attack. Can bounce off each opponent a maximum of once.

Elemental Burst

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Elemental Burst Ororon summons a “Psionic Eye” that deals AoE Electro DMG.



Psionic Eye:



Can continually taunt nearby opponents, drawing their attacks. Can fire soundwaves and continually spins, dealing Electro DMG to opponents it touches.

Passives

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Ascension Talent 1 When party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Ororon will recover 40 Nightsoul points. For 15s after using a Skill, Ororon will recover 5 Nightsoul points after characters other than himself hit opponents with Hydro or Electro DMG. This can only be triggered up to 10 times during its duration, and he can recover Nightsoul points this way once every 0.3s.



Nightsoul points can be consumed in the following ways: After nearby opponents are attacked by Electro-Charged or by Nightsoul-aligned attacks (from characters other than Ororon), if he has 10 or more Nightsoul points, Ororon will enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state for 6s and trigger the “Electric Induction” effect: Deal Electro DMG equal to 130% of his ATK to up to 4 nearby opponents and consume 10 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 1.8s. Ascension Talent 2 For 15s after his Elemental Skill hits, the active party member restores 3 Elemental Energy after attacking with Hydro or Electro DMG. If Ororon is off-field at the time, Ororon will restore 3 Elemental Energy as well. This can be triggered once every 1s, and can be triggered up to 3 times during its duration. Natlan Talent While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, he can use Nightsoul Transmission: Ororon. When the active character is currently sprinting, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Ororon: Ororon will leap up high. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10s.

Ororon Constellations

Level 1: Graffiti Bomb can attack 2 more times, and opponents hit take 60% more DMG from “Electric Induction” for 12s. Requires Ascension Talent 1 to be unlocked first.

Graffiti Bomb can attack 2 more times, and opponents hit take 60% more DMG from “Electric Induction” for 12s. Level 2: When Ororon’s Elemental Burst hits 1/2/3/4 or more opponents, his own Electro DMG dealt increases by 24%/36%/48%/60% for 9s.

When Ororon’s Elemental Burst hits 1/2/3/4 or more opponents, his own Electro DMG dealt increases by 24%/36%/48%/60% for 9s. Level 3: Increases Elemental Burst Level by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases Elemental Burst Level by 3. Level 4: The rotation speed of the soundwaves during the Elemental Burst increase by 25%.

The rotation speed of the soundwaves during the Elemental Burst increase by 25%. Level 5: Increases Elemental Skill Level by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases Elemental Skill Level by 3. Level 6: After consuming Nightsoul points to trigger the effect of Ascension Talent 1, the active party member’s ATK increases by 10% for 9s, stacking up to 3 times. Each stack is counted independently. In addition, when his Elemental Burst is used, an attack that counts as an instance of “Electric Induction” that does not consume Nightsoul points will be triggered, dealing 300% of his ATK as Electro DMG.

After consuming Nightsoul points to trigger the effect of Ascension Talent 1, the active party member’s ATK increases by 10% for 9s, stacking up to 3 times. Each stack is counted independently.

ASCENSION LEVEL MATERIALS REQUIRED MORA REQUIRED ASCENSION REWARD Level 20 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3x Glowing Mushrooms, 3x Juvenile Fang 20,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40 3x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 2x Mark of the Binding Blessing, 10x Glowing Mushrooms, 15x Juvenile Fang 40,000 NA Level 50 6x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 4x Mark of the Binding Blessing, 20x Glowing Mushroom, 12x Seasoned Fang 60,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 60 3x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 8x Mark of the Binding Blessing, 30x Glowing Mushroom, 18x Seasoned Fang 80,000 NA Level 70 6x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12x Mark of the Binding Blessing, 45x Glowing Mushroom, 12x Tyrant’s Fang 100,000 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 20x Mark of the Binding Blessing, 60x Glowing Mushroom, 24x Tyrant’s Fang 120,000 NA

Ororon Ascension and Talent level-up materials

Ascension materials

Ororon Ascension materials require players to farm Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragments, and Chunks. You’ll also need to collect Juvenile Fangs, Mark of the Binding Blessing, and Guide to Kindling books. You can find all of Ororon’s Talent materials below:

Ororon Talent material locations

HoYoverse / Dexerto

If you’re looking to level up Ororon and want to begin farming his Talent materials before his release, then we’ve outlined exactly where you can get them all.

Vajrada Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone location

Vajrada Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are all dropped by defeating the following weekly and normal bosses:

Weekly bosses

Azhdaha

Childe

Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto

Stormterror Dvalin

Normal bosses

Coral Defenders

Electro Hypostasis

Electro Regisvine

Iniquitous Baptist

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Primo Geovishap

Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device

Thunder Manifestation

Glowing Mushroom

Glowing Mushrooms are a new Natlan specialty. Current leaks haven’t uncovered exactly where players can get this item, but the official translated description mentions that it can be found in mountain locations. We’ll update this section as soon as any further details are announced.

Juvenile Fang/Seasoned Fang/Tyrant’s Fang location

The Juvenile Fang, Seasoned Fang, and Tyrant’s Fang are dropped these six Saurians that can be found in the Natlan region:

Koholasaur Whelp

Koholasaurus

Tepetlisaur Whelp

Tepetlisaurus

Yumkasaur Whelp

Yumkasaurus

Lightless Silk String location

Lightless Silk String is dropped by the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss challenge found in Shadow of Another World. It’s important to note, that you’ll need to beat a level 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal so make sure you use a team comp consisting of the best Genshin Impact characters.

Mark of the Binding Blessing location

Mark of the Binding Blessing is dropped by level 30+ Holawaqa Ngoubou, a Normal Boss found in Huitztli Hill, a subarea of Natlan’s Basin of Unnumbered Flames.

Teachings of Kindling/Guide to Kindling/Philosophies of Kindling

Teachings of Kindling is a Character Talent Material obtained from Natlan’s Blazing Ruins domain on the following days:

Tuesday

Friday

Sunday

It’s important to note, that you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 27 and have a recommended party level of 38. This will enable you to clear the domain without a struggle. You’ll also want to pick a team consisting of Dendro, Electro, Anemo, and Hydro.

Crown of Insight

Crown of Insight is obtained from the following places:

Paimon’s Bargains (50 Masterless Starglitter)

Offering Systems (level 3 needed)

Events

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Ororon. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems, and head over to our Citali hub to see what we know about this new character.