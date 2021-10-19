Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Release date, new character banners, more

The Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed a number of new characters, locations, and possible release dates.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have surfaced online, giving players a sneak peek at Yunjin, Shenhe, and the upcoming Chasm map update. While many travelers will be saving their Primogems for the 2.3 update, which will see the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou – the 2.4 update is packed with plenty of new content.

The 2.4 patch is rumored to include plenty of characters, deadly enemies, new locations, and even the long-awaited reveal of the game’s Dendro release. It may still be early days, but we’ve rounded up all the Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks and rumors in preparation for the upcoming release.

Advertisement

Contents

Genshin Impact 2.4 release date

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release on January 2022. This follows directly after the release of Version 2.3, which will be arriving in late November. Current speculation states that 2.4 will run from 5th January to 15th February.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream has yet to be announced by miHoYo, but we’ll likely hear an official announcement closer to the release date.

MiHoYo will likely host the stream on Twitch, and we can expect the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations.

Genshin Impact 2.4 character banners

Yunjin

According to renowned leaker, @Tangzhu_Tz, Yunjin’s banner will release with the arrival of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update. Yunjin’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but there has been speculation that she could be the game’s first Dendro character.

Advertisement

I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area – Likely to be the Chasm. https://t.co/K4D5tNmTwq — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) October 18, 2021

Hailing from the region of Liyue, Yunjin is known for her amazing opera performances. In fact, a number of voice line leaks revolve around characters praising Yunjin’s beautiful singing voice and elegant stage presence.

Read More: All Scaramouche leaks in Genshin Impact

While we have yet to see Yunjin’s in-game abilities and weapon, we’ll likely see more leaks as we get closer to 2.4’s release date.

Shenhe

Although Shenhe was first revealed in November 2020, news surrounding her has been rather scarce. Despite miHoYo scrubbing her code from the game’s files, we do know that Shenhe was originally classified as a Cryo character.

-Shenli (Shen He)- In recent stories, we know her as the crane Adepti, Cloud Retainer.

Her name, Shen He, also means God of Crane.

She is a cyro claymore user and probably a 5 star character. Here are some of her images, made by fans.#genshinimpact #原神#shenli pic.twitter.com/ODeFw1UIjs — Hizumin (@EunHizumi) January 19, 2021

Early datamines also found that Shenhe wielded a Claymore, but this has since changed to a Polearm. Interestingly, Shenhe’s name means “God of Crane,” which has led many fans to believe that her abilities will share synergy with Cloud Retainer.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.4 map update

The Chasm

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, announced that the Chasm would finally be explorable in the 2.4 update. The Chasm is located west of Lisha in the Liyue region and is currently inaccessible.

The area leading to the Chasm is an abandoned mine, which is home to an abundance of ores used to forge various items. According to the Genshin Impact wiki, a series of mysterious accidents led the entire mine to be closed.

I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area – Likely to be the Chasm. https://t.co/K4D5tNmTwq — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) October 18, 2021

Esther, an NPC located in Dragonspine also notes that the Chasm’s climate is different from Liyue. When discussing the climate of Dragonspine, Esther notes that she has seen similar occurrences elsewhere.

Advertisement

Read More: All Baizhu leaks in Genshin Impact

“I’ve seen similar occurrences elsewhere in the past, such as the Chasm in Liyue, so there may be some similarities in their respective terrain features.” This likely means the Chasm will share the same mountainous terrain as Dragonspine, but will likely be arid in its climate.

The ancient Geo elemental dragon, Azhdaha, also famously dwelled within the Chasm before finding his way to the Trounce Domain Beneath the Dragon-Queller. Judging from the world map, the Chasm certainly seems to cover a large area.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Keqing and Ningguang skins

The Keqing and Ningguang skins have been rumored for a while now, but according to @Ubatcha1, they will release as part of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update. Both skins will launch alongside the Lantern Rite event. This event was previously released in Version 1.3, which saw the appearance of Xiao – a 5-star Anemo Adeptus.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact players call for more fully voiced characters

While miHoYo has yet to reveal how you can get Keqing and Ningguang’s skins, they will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous Jean and Barbara skins. During the event, Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin was available for purchase in the in-game Shop for a limited-time discount.

Meanwhile, Barbara’s could be unlocked via completing requirements in the new Echoing Tales event. Because of this, it’s speculated that Keqing’s skin will be purchasable for 1,350 Genesis Crystals, while Ningguang’s will be free to claim during the event.

We will update this Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks hub as soon as we hear more details. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact content:

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks | Yunjin leaks | Baizhu leaks | Hu Tao Build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons