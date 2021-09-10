Everything we know about Yunjin in Genshin Impact: abilities, release date

Yunjin is one of the next characters that will be releasing in Genshin Impact. Here’s what we know about the Liyue opera star, including rumored release dates and leaked abilities and stories.

Leaks are abound in Genshin Impact following update 2.2.

With a big strings of releases behind us, including Baal and Kokomi, players’ sights are firmly set on the next big character reveals.

Yunjin is set to be a big player at the tail end of the Inazuma expansion — just before players are exposed to Teyvat’s Sumeru region for the first time.

While not aligned with the Electro nation and hailing from Liyue instead, Yunjin will have some ties into the Genshin Impact story, and could potentially be the game’s first Dendro character.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about Yunjin so far, including leaked abilities and a release date.

Yunjin release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Yunjin. She wasn’t included in the recent batch of reveals for Gorou and Arataki Itto ahead of Genshin Impact update 2.3.

With that in mind, it’s likely Yunjin will be released in 2.4 or beyond, so keep your eyes peeled into early 2022 for more information.

no more low res flat lit yunjin images please *this is yunjin's datamined model from genshin's first closed beta, probably wont look completely like this in the final version* pic.twitter.com/UrubvqUgnN — daisy 🌼 (@yoimyia) September 9, 2021

Yunjin abilities in Genshin Impact

Yunjin’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but there has been speculation that she could be the game’s first Dendro character.

This would certainly come as a surprise to many players, especially since Dendro Samachurls and Large Dendro Slimes are the only creatures capable of unleashing plant-based attacks.

Advertisement

However, it makes sense given Sumeru is the next region Genshin Impact is expanding to. Given it’s home to the Dendro archon, characters using the element have to join the roster soon.

Yunjin weapon in Genshin Impact

There’s been no confirmation on what weapon — or even element — Yunjin will be aligned with.

No data mines or leaks currently have explored her in-game kit, but we will update you once they become available.

Yunjin story in Genshin Impact

Yunjin is an NPC in Genshin Impact currently, currently hanging out at Heyu Tea House. She is known for her amazing opera performances, which are much loved in Liyue.

Recent voice line leaks have many of the Liyue characters praising her voice and elegant stage presence. She’s described as the most popular performer in the region — but still humble behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything we know about Shenhe in Genshin Impact

She’s seemingly very popular, and will likely only grow in notoriety as players start exploring Teyvat with her.

We will keep you up to date with all the Yunjin leaks and details as they appear.