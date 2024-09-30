Genshin Impact 5.2 update: Leaks, new banner characters, events & Citlali info

Genshin Impact 5.2 leaks have revealed exciting details surrounding two new characters, and the return of a fan-favorite. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming banner, new location, and event.

Genshin Impact 5.1 details may still be fresh, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of exciting 5.2 leaks from pouring in. The recent reveals have uncovered details about Chasca and Ororon, two new characters that will be available to unlock.

There’s even news about an event in a popular Mondstadt location, as well as info about an undiscovered location. So, if you’re aiming to save your Primogems for the upcoming banners or just want to know what you can expect to see, then our Genshin Impact 5.2 hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

No, the Genshin Impact 5.2 update has no release date yet.

However, based on the usual six-week update schedule, it will likely be available by November 20, 2024.

Article continues after ad

New characters

HoYoverse Chasca is one of the most highly-anticipated releases in 5.2.

According to a reliable leaker, the Genshin Impact 5.2 update will include two new characters. These are:

Chasca (5-star Anemo Bow user)

Ororon (4/5-star Electro Bow user)

While details have been fairly light when it comes to both 5-star character kits, leakers have managed to uncover further information surrounding Chasca.

Here is what leaks have to say regarding Chasca’s kit in Genshin Impact:

Article continues after ad

Chasca can fly in her Nightsoul state. Her flight time is said to outperform Scaramouche’s.

Chasca can change her element into Hydro, Electro, Pyro, or Cryo. This will make her the first character to have a form of Elemental conversion.

Scaramouche/Wanderer is also said to make a return in 5.2, which means Travelers who have yet to unlock him can do so.

As always, be sure to take these leaks with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section once HoYoverse has revealed official details.

New location

HoYoverse Travelers will get to visit Citlali’s house if leaks are accurate.

An anonymous leaker has revealed that a new location will be added in the 5.2 update: Citlali’s residence. As the name suggests, this house will be home to Citlali – an upcoming 4-star Cryo Catalyst user who hails from the Natlan region.

Article continues after ad

Citlali is part of the Masters of the Night Wind Tribe, one of the six tribes that dwell within Natlan. The 4-star character is said to work as a fortune teller, whose famed services have even been utilized by Mualani.

Article continues after ad

5.2 event

If leaks are accurate, it looks like we’ll be returning to the frozen landscapes of Dragonspine. The previous Dragonspine event, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon had players hunting down Rime-Worn Fragments and completing Testing Ground Challenges for Albedo.

Article continues after ad

While we don’t have any details on what the 5.2 event will entail, we’ll likely see more from Albedo and his friends.

As always, we’ll update each section as and when further details are announced, but that is currently everything we know about the 5.2 update.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our 5.1 update hub to get the lowdown on all the content coming to Genshin Impact in October.