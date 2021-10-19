Everything we know about Scaramouche in Genshin Impact: Abilities, release date, more

Genshin Impact’s Scaramouche is rumored to be a playable character in one of the title’s upcoming updates, so here’s everything we know about this devious character.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to flow as details from 2.3 and 2.4 begin to surface. Not only do we have details on Shenhe and Yunjin, but there have also been rumors of Scaramouche becoming a playable character.

Scaramouche is No. 6 of the Fatui’s Eleven Harbingers – a villainous group that aims to wreak havoc across Teyvat. This evil organization continually tries to fraught the Traveler’s efforts, with Scaramouche always at the forefront of each scheme.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about Scaramouche so far, including his rumored abilities and release date.

Contents

Scaramouche release date in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche doesn’t have a set release date in Genshin Impact yet, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation from floating around.

With both Shenhe and Yunjin set for a release in 2.4 (early 2022), we expect Scaramouche will release much later.

This means Scaramouche could eventually be playable when the Sumeru region is released to the game in Version 3.0. While there’s no official news of Scaramouche’s release date, we’ll be updating this section once we have more information.

Scaramouche abilities in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche hasn’t had his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst datamined yet, but players believe the villainous character wields an Electro Vision. This is denoted by his purple and black color scheme.

Advertisement

The emblem on his chest also has a striking resemblance to the Electro symbol. If that wasn’t enough, Scaramouche’s attacks often have a purple tinge to them, so it certainly looks likely that he’ll be an Electro character.

Scaramouche weapon in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche is rumored to will wield a Catalyst. Well, that’s if the current weapon leaks are to be believed. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @lumie_lumie, revealed the ‘Narukami’ series of weapons with their Electro designs.

⚔️A closer look at the 'Narukami' series of weapons with their Electro designs. A 3D model for the Catalyst does not currently exist, only an icon. No further info exists.⚔️ pic.twitter.com/tkMkL8ZXQk — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 11, 2021

One of these weapons is an Electro Catalyst that seems tailor-made for Scaramouche. Not only does this Catalyst look like a spear, but it also has an elegant design that is befitting of the Balladeer himself.

Advertisement

Scaramouche story in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche was originally created by Beelzebul (Raiden Ei) in order to test to see if she could make puppet bodies. As the test was successful, Ei later sealed Scaramouche’s power and then released him into Inazuma.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals upcoming Sumeru region

Unfortunately, this sentient puppet fell into the hands of the Fatui who unlocked his sealed power. Being a direct creation of the Electro Archon, Scaramouche holds incredible power and quickly found himself claiming the No. 6 rank among the Fatui’s Eleven Harbingers.

Whether the Traveler will be able to turn eventually seal Scaramouche’s power or take him away from the Fatui’s clutches remains to be seen.

Advertisement

We will update this piece with more Scaramouche leaks and details as soon as we hear more information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact content:

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks | Yunjin leaks | Baizhu leaks | Hu Tao Build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons