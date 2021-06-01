Genshin Impact Codes (June 2021): How to redeem codes and claim free Primogems - Dexerto

Genshin Impact‘s codes can net you plenty of free Primogems, so here is every code currently available in June 2021.

MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, Genshin Impact allows players to explore every inch of its vast open-world completely free of charge. In fact, you can get through the entirety of the game’s current content without spending a penny. However, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to Baal when the Inazuma update goes live, then you’ll need to score yourself a lot of Primogems.

Unlike Genshin Impact’s Mora, these twinkling gems are used to purchase the game’s Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are then used to perform Wishes (Gacha). Primogems are also used to refill the game’s energy/stamina system (Original Resin), making them vital to both acquiring new characters and farming deadly dungeons for Artifacts.

Advertisement

While you’ll naturally get this in-game currency as you progress through the game, there is an even easier way to add more Primogems to your account.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

One way to add Primogems to your Genshin Impact account is to redeem codes. These codes not only net you a decent number of Primogems, but they also give you access to a number of useful items that will make your adventure through the world of Teyvat much smoother.

In order to claim these codes, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions. Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website if you’re on PC.

Advertisement

Before you enter the region-specific codes below, make sure you’ve done the following:

Reached Adventure Rank 10 Signed into the official Genshin Impact Website Selected the server you play on Entered your character nickname (in-game name)

For PS4 and PS5 players, simply press the Menu button and then scroll to the bottom left and click on the Settings cog. Then go to the Account option and select Redeem Code.

New Genshin Impact codes list (June 2021)

As soon as you’ve done the above, you will be able to enter the following codes below and claim your rewards for June.

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit

– 50 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wit GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

– 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora SBNBUK67M37Z – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

Once the codes have been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the Mail icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards.

Advertisement

Read More: How to farm Mora fast in Genshin Impact

The above codes will reward your account with plenty of Primogems and character experience. Not at all bad for a few minutes of work.

Expired Genshin Impact codes list

All the Genshin Impact codes below have expired and the rewards can no longer be claimed. Be sure to check this list before entering any codes you find online.

4BNSD3675J8D – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit FS6SU367M279 – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore ATPTUJPP53QH – 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora

– 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora GENSHIN1111 – Redeem code for 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

GenshinZHB30 – Redeem code for 160 Primogems

GENSHIN1006S – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

GENSHIN1006U – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

GENSHINMHY0I – Redeem code for 30 Primogems

GENSHIN1006A – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

GENSHINMHY0M – Redeem code for 30 Primogems

GENSHINMHY0O – Redeem code for 30 Primogems

Genshin0928A – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

Genshin0928N – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

Genshin0928E – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora

TT7BVJNPL249 – Redeem for 60 Primogems

GSIMPTQ125 – Redeem code for 60 Primogems and 10k Mora

PSNTC8FEQK4D – Redeem code for 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

ET7ADQFF8KJR – Redeem code for 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit

KTNSCQWW922M – Redeem code for 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

nBEm3myAL2b – Redeem code for 100 Primogems

dU2mhjQL1ZT – Redeem code for 100 Primogems

jsSK8n23jzR – Redeem code for 100 Primogems

GOLNXLAKC58 – Redeem code for 50 Primogems

153YuSaenh – Redeem code for 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Exp

cuupmbjsvd – Redeem code for 50 Primogems

WTNTBYSZJNRD – Redeem code for 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

– 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 8A6ABHTH2N9Z – Redeem code for 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

– 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit UTNBBGSZ3NQM – Redeem code for 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

So, there you have it, all the new Genshin Impact codes for June 2021. Make sure you check out our other guides: First look at new character Baal | Best way to get Mora fast | How to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | Best Eula build