Childe banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, characters, more

Genshin Impact banner reruns enable players to get previously released characters, and one of the most highly anticipated is Childe.

Childe is a 5-star bow character who dominates the battlefield with deadly Hydro-based attacks, eliminating all those that dare to stand in his way. As the Eleventh Harbinger of the Fatui, Childe is both feared and revered by his enemies. While Childe was initially released during the Version 1.1 update, many Genshin Impact players will have missed the opportunity to add him to their team.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact features banner reruns where previously released characters are made available again. One of the most anticipated rereleases is that of the Childe banner, which could be coming to the game soon. This is particularly good news for players who are aiming to save their Primogems and Intertwined Fates for the Childe rerun.

Contents

Childe banner rerun Genshin Impact

Childe has proven incredibly popular amongst Genshin Impact players, particularly those that enjoy ranges and close-quarters combat. As a result, many players will be wanting to add the Hydro bow user to their roster when the Childe banner rerun is announced.

Read More: Genshin Impact Anniversary 2021

The Tartaglia excels at dealing huge amounts of AoE Hydro damage to grouped enemies, making him a great pick for those running Freeze comps, Super Conduct, or Melt team comps.

Childe banner rerun release date Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.2 promotional art has been leaked ahead of the update’s official release, with many leaks pointing towards a Childe rerun. The 5-star bow user can be seen wielding one of his Foul Legacy: Raging Tide swords.

Read More: All Genshin Impact leaked banner reruns

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for Genshin Impact patch 2.2, but given the developers operate on a six-week patch schedule, we expect the next update to drop in early October.

October 12 is the current rumored date, so it’s speculated that the Childe rerun will drop around this time.

Childe banner rerun 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will be joining Childe, but we do know which characters previously graced his banner.

Farewell of Snezhnaya (2020-11-11)

Diona

Ningguang

Beidou

Farewell of Snezhnaya (2021-04-06)

Rosaria (Cryo)

Barbra (Hydro)

Fischl (Electro)

While some of these 4-star characters could return in the Childe banner rerun, it’s very likely that we could see some other characters appear. For now, though, that’s all the information we have. We’ll be updating this post with details as and when we get them.

