Is Genshin Impact down? Server status, maintenance, & rewards

Are the Genshin Impact servers down? Find out everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact server status and when maintenance will begin.

Like most popular online multiplayer games, Genshin Impact’s servers occasionally go offline for maintenance or to apply a new update. While server outages are a rare occurrence, there are times when certain issues can prevent Travelers from accessing the game.

This can be incredibly frustrating for players who are looking to explore the world of Teyvat and level up their best Genshin Impact characters. Fortunately, our Genshin Impact server status hub has everything you need to know about upcoming maintenance, server errors, and developer updates.

Contents

Is Genshin Impact down?

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact servers can sometimes go offline.

The Genshin Impact servers are currently up and running, which means you’ll be able to log into the without any issues. Travelers previously reported problems on June 21, when an update was applied that added the Itto/Kuki Shinobu banner to the game.

If you’re still experiencing problems logging into Genshin Impact and joining the game’s server, then be sure to head over to the official support page to find out the route cause of your connection issues.

However, before you do this, it’s important to check your own online connection, so boot up another game and check your router to see if the problem is on your end.

Genshin Impact server maintenance rewards

HoYoverse Genshin Impact server maintenance rewards Travelers with free Primogems.

HoYoverse often gives Travelers free Primogems during server maintenance. 60 Primogems are rewarded for each hour the servers are not available, with a total of 300 Primogems being rewarded as compensation.

The amount of Primogems can often fluctuate depending on the amount of time needed, while bugfixes can also lead to further rewards. As of writing, the next Genshin Impact server maintenance will take place when the 2.8 update goes live on July 13, 2022.

Genshin Impact server maintenance resources

HoYoverse There are plenty of ways to check Genshin Impact’s server status.

To stay up-to-date on the status of the Genshin Impact servers, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues. Additionally, you can also follow the Genshin Impact official Twitter account for constant updates on the game’s content and server problems.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact server status and server maintenance. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

