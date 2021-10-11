All Geo characters in Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto, Gorou, Zhongli, more

Geo characters in Genshin Impact can make any team incredibly effective, especially for those that wish to add a bit more defense to squishy damage dealers. Here’s every Geo character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Geo characters are known for their high defense, tanky shields, and ability to protect allied units from fatal damage. As a result, Geo characters are incredibly viable for any team looking to stay healthy during the Spiral Abyss and AR 50+ Domains.

The Version 2.2 and 2.3 updates will be adding two new Geo characters to the game – Arataki Itto and Gorou. These upcoming Genshin Impact banners will prove popular amongst any travelers that are aiming to tank a hit or two.

Advertisement

Whether you’re saving up your Primogems and Intertwined Fates for the Itto and Gorou or just wish to see all Geo characters in Genshin Impact, then we have you covered.

All Geo characters in Genshin Impact

Contents

Arataki Itto

Rarity: ???

??? Weapon: ???/Claymore

Arataki Itto is the latest Geo character that has Genshin Impact fans excited. Itto is a mysterious man that is rumored to have “ghosts” as part of his Elemental Burst. He is described as being “fast as the wind and mighty as thunder” and is an “intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.”

Despite his demonic looks, Itto is known for his kindness and competitive nature. His official splash art shows Itto wielding what appears to be a spiked club, which means he’ll likely be part of the Claymore class.

Advertisement

Gorou

Rarity: ???

??? Weapon: Bow

Gorou is another upcoming Geo character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update. MiHoYo has yet to release any official footage of Gorou’s Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill, but we do know that he holds a Geo Vision, and can be seen wielding a bow.

As a general in Sangonomiya Kokomi’s army, Gorou is no stranger to the hardships of battle. He is described as having a “beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will,” which enables him to “find a way to victory even in the most critical moments.”

Albedo

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

Albedo is a 5-star Geo Sword user who leads the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius. The Kreideprinz uses his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to rain to obliterate his foes with AoE Geo damage.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update will see the Kreideprinz finally return to Teyvat, giving players the chance to unlock him in the Albedo banner rerun.

Ningguang

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Catalyst

Ningguang is a 4-star Geo Catalyst character who excels at bombarding her opponents with ranged attacks. Her Jade Screen blocks enemy projectiles and can even increase her DPS whenever Starshatter is cast.

If you’re after a Geo character that can provide elemental reactions from afar or just wish to solve any of the game’s Geo puzzles, then Ningguang is a great pick.

Noelle

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Claymore

Noelle is a free 4-star Geo character that is unlocked from Genshin Impact’s Beginners’ Wish banner. As a guaranteed drop, Noelle is often the first Geo character players have access to. Despite this, Noelle is capable of dishing out some incredible damage.

Advertisement

While the shielding from her Breastplate offers great survivability, the colossal Clymore swings from Sweeping Time can sweep even the most fearsome beasts off their feet.

Zhongli

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Polearm

Zhongli is one of the most versatile Geo characters in Genshin Impact – in fact, this 5-star unit is used in every meta team. This is down to his Elemental Skill, Dominus Lapidis’, which causes nearby Geo energy to explode in a wide area.

If that wasn’t enough, this ability grants users a Jade Shield that provides 150% damage absorption against all elemental and physical. Combine this with the massive damage/petrification from Planet Befall, and you have a recipe for a top-tier Geo character.

Advertisement

Traveler

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

Unlike other characters in Genshin Impact, the Traveler can freely switch between any element. If you pick the Geo Traveler, you’ll be able to bombard your foes with Geo Constructs that block incoming attacks and deal significant damage.

These climbable rocks can be used to solve various puzzles around Teyvat which can be useful if you don’t have access to other Geo characters. Meanwhile, Traveler’s Elemental Burst unleashes a Geo shockwave that knocks back nearby enemies.

So, there you have it, all Geo characters in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact guides for all the latest news and updates.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons