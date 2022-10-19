Is Genshin Impact coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Wondering whether Genshin Impact is on Xbox? Well, find out the answer to this question with our handy guide.

Genshin Impact continues to be an incredibly popular title on PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. Not only has the game recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, but there is also more content and new characters for Travelers to discover than ever before.

In fact, the recent Sumeru update has expanded the world significantly and introduced plenty of banners for players to spend their hard-earned Primogems on. However, fans looking to delve into the world of Teyvat will be wondering whether Genshin Impact is on Xbox.

So, whether you have an Xbox Series X|S or an Xbox One, you may be wondering whether Genshin Impact will be released on Microsoft’s consoles. Fortunately, this article has the answer to this question.

Is Genshin Impact on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

No, Genshin Impact is currently not available on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. This means those wishing to play HoYoverse’s free to play anime game will need to download it on either PC, PlayStation, or mobile devices.

Is there a Genshin Impact Xbox release date?

As of writing, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details about a Genshin Impact Xbox release date. The title was originally released worldwide on September 28, 2020 – and since then, no further announcements have been made.

This makes it extremely unlikely that Genshin will ever release on Xbox, especially since the developers have never mentioned the platform. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear any further updates.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about whether Genshin Impact is on Xbox and if it will release on Microsoft consoles in the future. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

