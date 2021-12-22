Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact: Release date, banner, abilities, more

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming character that could be coming to Genshin Impact in a future update. Here’s everything we know about Kuki Shinobu’s release date, banner, and abilities.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a number of details about Kuki Shinobu, a new character that could be playable in the future. She is rumored to be a close acquaintance of Arataki Itto, the game’s new Geo 5-star character.

While many Genshin Impact players will be saving their Primogems for the 2.4 Shenhe banner and 2.5 Yae Miko banner, that hasn’t stopped the rumors and speculation surrounding other future character releases.

Advertisement

Whether you’re aiming to add the character to your Genshin Impact roster or just wish to know more about her, then our Kuki Shinobu release hub has you covered.

Contents

Kuki Shinobu release date in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu’s release date has yet to be revealed by miHoYo, but a number of Genshin Impact leakers have speculated that she will be available in the 2.5 update. This means that she could potentially be featured in the upcoming Yae Miko banner.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently expected to release in February, with the 2.4 update speculated to run from January 5 to February 15. With this release schedule in mind, it appears travelers have plenty of time to save those all-important Primogems.

Advertisement

Kuki Shinobu abilities in Genshin Impact

While Kuki Shinobu’s abilities have yet to be revealed, we do know that she is rumored to be a 4-star Electro character. Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle TZ, noted that she is Yae Miko’s support.

This means she will likely have great synergy with the upcoming 5-star character. Quite how she’ll use her electrical abilities remains to be seen, but we’ll likely see gameplay as we get closer to the release date.

Kuki Shinobu banner in Genshin Impact

Current Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Kuki Shinobu will be featured on the Yae Miko banner. This would make sense given her affiliation as Yae’s support, as well as her being a 4-star Electro character.

Advertisement

We currently don’t know the details of the other 4-star characters that will be released in the Kuki Shinobu banner, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear any new information.

Kuki Shinobu story in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu’s story quest remains a mystery, but we do know that she is Arataki Itto’s sidekick and the Deputy of the Arataki Gang. Snippets of in-game text state that the Electro character is responsible for keeping Itto’s antics in check.

Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality. She is said to wear a mask. Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). pic.twitter.com/fZdgZbkICE — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) (@SaveYourPrimos) December 18, 2021

She is even said to compensate those impacted by Itto’s actions and is known to bail him out of jail. Sayu notes that Kuki Shinobu is Itto’s “little sidekick”, stating that “birds of a feather flock together”.

Advertisement

Kuki Shinobu could also have an affiliation with Yae Miko, particularly given how she is her Electro support.

Kuki Shinobu gameplay leaks

Kuki Shinobu’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst have yet to be revealed, but details of her character model have been discovered. According to Genshin Impact leaker, SaveYourPrimos, she wears a mask and uses a similar character model to that of Sucrose and Yanfei.

Read More: Everything we know about Ayato in Genshin Impact

Fanart of the character has depicted Kuki Shinobu as much younger and of a similar age to Sayu, but like all leaks and speculations, this information should be treated lightly.

MiHoYo will reveal more details about this 4-star Electro character in the months to come, so we’ll update this section as soon as we get more information.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything we know about Kuki Shinobu’s release date, abilities, and banner. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides below:

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons