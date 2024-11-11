How to get Genshin Impact Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined Xbox glider

HoYoverse is celebrating the Genshin Impact Xbox release date by giving Travelers access to an exclusive Xbox-themed glider. So, here’s how you can get the Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined on all platforms.

The Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined is the latest glider to be released in Genshin Impact, and the limited-time item should be on every player’s list. While Xbox players will get this vibrant green glider before everyone else, those on PC, PlayStation, and mobile can also get hold of it.

Whether you’re just starting your Genshin Impact adventure or a veteran player, our Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined unlock guide has you covered.

HoYoverse The Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined glider is a must-have for collectors.

The Xbox Genshin Impact glider will be released in the Version 5.2 update, which goes live on November 20, 2024. It’s important to note, that the initial release will only be for Xbox Genshin Impact players.

Travelers on PC, PlayStation, and mobile can add the Xbox glider to their accounts during the Version 5.3 update. The 5.3 update will go live on all platforms on January 1, 2025, and will end before Version 5.4 maintenance on February 12, 2025.

How to get Genshin Impact Xbox glider

To get your hands on the Genshin Impact Xbox glider, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below:

Reach Adventure Rank 2.

Log into your Genshin Impact account on Xbox or wait for the 5.3 multiplatform release.

Check your in-game mail and claim your glider.

It’s important to note, that your in-game mail is only valid for 30 days and only one glider can be claimed per account. So, be sure to claim the glider during this period to avoid missing out.

How to equip it

HoYoverse Equipping the Xbox glider is very simple.

To equip the Xbox glider, you’ll need to unlock the Dressing Room feature. You’ll need to complete the first part of the Archon Quest Dragon Storm in Prologue: Act I – The Outlander Who Caught the Wind.

Once you’ve done that, you can equip the Xbox glider by doing the following:

Open the character menu.

Select the character you wish to equip the glider with.

Click on the “Dressing Room” option (coathanger icon) bottom right.

Select the Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined.

Now that you have the Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined glider, you’ll be able to use it whenever you want.

If you’re looking to get a headstart on your Genshin Impact account, then be sure to check out our codes page and best character tier list.