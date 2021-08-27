Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Yae Miko is an upcoming 5-star Electro character that will be coming to Genshin Impact in an a future Inazuma update, but a few details have leaked ahead of her official release.

While many Genshin Impact players are still getting to grips with Yoimiya and saving their hard-earned Primogems for Baal, there is another character that has already proven very popular amongst the community. Yae Miko, also known as Guuji Yae, is an upcoming 5-star character that will join the game’s ever-growing Inazuma roster.

Yae is the chief priestess of Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine – a place known for its tranquility and power. While miHoYo has yet to release official news on Yae’s abilities, we do have a number of details regarding the mysterious shrine maiden. If you’re looking to add the priestess to your team, then you’ll want to know all the latest information surrounding Yae.

Yae Miko release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Yae, but we do know that she will likely be added to the game after Baal and Kokomi have been added. Baal will be added to the game on September 1, 2021, and Kokomi’s Banner will be released on September 21, 2021.

With this news, we expect Yae’s banner will be revealed later in the 2.1 update or when the 2.2 update goes live.

Yae Miko abilities in Genshin Impact

Yae’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but we do know that she will likely command the Electro element. Alongside her purple eyes, Yae also appears to have an Electro Vision that has been placed within her golden earrings.

Her priestess cloak also features gold and purple symbols, further suggesting her affinity towards the Electro element. Quite how she’ll use these electrical abilities remains to be seen, but we’ll likely see gameplay in the coming months.

Yae Miko Genshin Impact character trailer

Yae doesn’t currently have her own teaser trailer, but the chief priestess can be seen in the Version 2.1 “Floating World Under the Moonlight” trailer. It’s here where the Yae interacts with the main protagonist at the Grand Narukami Shrine, appearing to help them and later appearing during Aether’s fight with Baal – the Raiden Shogun.

Yae’s interaction certainly seems rather off, especially given how she seems to mock Aether’s hopes of taking down Baal. “Surely you don’t think your ambition alone is enough to shake Ei’s will do you?”

Yae Miko story in Genshin Impact

Yae is known for her kindness and has an air of mystery surrounding her. According to the Genshin Impact wiki, the pink-haired priestess is an “old friend” of Morax and Baal.

At this time, we don’t know whether her allegiance to Baal has wavered, or whether she is a devout follower of the Raiden Shogun’s Vision Hunt Decree.

Yae Miko voice actor

Yae Miko shares the same voice actors as Honkai Impact 3rd’s very own Yae Sakura, with Ayane Sakura and Mingya Du reprising their roles.

Chinese VA: Mingya Du

Japanese VA: Ayane Sakura

Korean VA: Moon Yoo-jeong

The English voice actor for Yae has yet to be revealed, but we’ll likely get an official announcement in the coming months.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

