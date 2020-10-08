How to farm Mora fast in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact continues to make headlines for its impressive free-to-play open-world, but things can start to get a little pricey if you’re not careful. Make sure you check out our Mora guide to help keep your bank account healthy.

As you journey your way through the colorful world of Teyvat, you’ll naturally come across a bounty of different items and resources. However, one of the most important virtual currencies is that of Mora. Mora is Genshin Impact’s main source of currency and is used to purchase consumables, upgrade Artifacts, enhance weapons, and most importantly – increase the overall level of your characters.

If you wish to maximize your party’s combat effectiveness and unleash their true potential, then you’ll need to spend a fair amount of Mora. These upgrades can get particularly costly in the late-game, especially if you’re trying to manage multiple upgrades. However, our handy Genshin Impact Mora guide aims to make you one of the wealthiest adventurers in all of Teyvat.

Always be on the lookout for treasure chests

One of the quickest and easiest ways to add copious amounts of Mora to your wallet is to simply open treasure chests. There are currently four types of chests in Genshin Impact: Common, Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious. Each of these loot-filled boxes houses an assortment of goodies and can net you many a pretty penny. In fact, Genshin’s open-world is absolutely brimming with treasure chests, so be sure to open them all as you explore each area.

Send characters out on Expeditions

This one is arguably the easiest in terms of effort, but it will take a lot of time if you wish to net yourself a decent amount of Mora. If you head over to the Adventurer’s Guild in Mondstadt, you’ll be able to send characters out on Expeditions across Teyvat. It’s here where your characters can farm various resources in realtime.

Simply pick any non-party character that you don’t currently wish to use, then pick from either the 4h, 8h, 12h, 20h time slot. We suggest picking the 20h option as this will net you a total of 5000 Mora. The only caveat with this method is it can take a lot of time, but it is Mora you can literally earn while you sleep. It’s not a bad investment when gaining gold for doing nothing.

Exchange Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir shop

While you’re stopping off in Monstadt be sure to spend your Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir Shop. You can purchase up to 60x 1600 Mora bundles for just two Anemo Sigils each, making it an absolute bargain for those wanting line their purse strings with a lot of Mora.

To make matters even better, you’ll naturally gain a lot of these Anemo Sigils as you upgrade the Statue of the Seven and open chests in Mondstadt. This method rewards keen treasure hunters and can make you incredibly wealthy in the process.

Kill enemy mobs

Hunting the various enemies that walk the rolling hills of Teyvat may not be the most lucrative way to earn Mora, but when you combine it with the other methods outlined about, it soon adds up to a nice sizable sum.

Besides, if you have a decent team comp that has some of Genshin Impact’s strongest characters, you’ll be able to wipe out the Hilichurl hordes in no time. This method also gives you an excuse to test out your team’s elemental combos.

Complete challenges in the Spiral Abyss

This method is only available to those who have reached Adventure Rank 20, but it was one of the most fun ways to earn Mora. After all, who doesn’t want to beat up waves of bad guys and get rewarded in the process?

To progress through the Spiral Abyss, you need to beat a total of three levels on each floor. There are eight floors total and each level grants you a bounty of Mora. Try to always beat the third level of each floor to net yourself a whopping 25000 Mora.

Complete Adventure Book chapters

This one can be fairly easy to miss considering it’s tucked away in the in-game menus, but remember to always claim your chapter rewards as and when you complete them. The Adventure Book can be accessed from the Start menu.

Simply head on over to this section to find out what challenges you need to complete in order to progress onto the next chapter. Not only will you be rewarded with Adventure Rank experience and various items, but you’ll also get a decent amount of Mora as well.

Open the Northland Bank treasure chest

If the idea of snagging yourself a jaw-dropping 200,000 Mora has you salivating at all the potential upgrades, then you’ll want to head straight to Liyue Harbor (most Southern point of the map) and enter the Northland Bank. The Northland Bank is located directly above the Liyue Souvenir Shop. Once you’ve entered the bank, simply head up the stairs and open the chest to claim your bountiful prize.

If you follow all the above Mora tips, you should have plenty of money to spend in Genshin Impact in no time.