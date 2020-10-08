 How to farm Mora fast in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
How to farm Mora fast in Genshin Impact

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:24 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 17:46

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Mora guide
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact continues to make headlines for its impressive free-to-play open-world, but things can start to get a little pricey if you’re not careful. Make sure you check out our Mora guide to help keep your bank account healthy. 

As you journey your way through the colorful world of Teyvat, you’ll naturally come across a bounty of different items and resources. However, one of the most important virtual currencies is that of Mora. Mora is Genshin Impact’s main source of currency and is used to purchase consumables, upgrade Artifacts, enhance weapons, and most importantly – increase the overall level of your characters. 

If you wish to maximize your party’s combat effectiveness and unleash their true potential, then you’ll need to spend a fair amount of Mora. These upgrades can get particularly costly in the late-game, especially if you’re trying to manage multiple upgrades. However, our handy Genshin Impact Mora guide aims to make you one of the wealthiest adventurers in all of Teyvat. 

Always be on the lookout for treasure chests

Genshin Impact Treasure chests
miHoYo
Crack open every treasure chest you see to amass a small fortune.

One of the quickest and easiest ways to add copious amounts of Mora to your wallet is to simply open treasure chests. There are currently four types of chests in Genshin Impact: Common, Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious. Each of these loot-filled boxes houses an assortment of goodies and can net you many a pretty penny. In fact, Genshin’s open-world is absolutely brimming with treasure chests, so be sure to open them all as you explore each area. 

Send characters out on Expeditions

Genshin Impact Expeditions
miHoYo
Running Expeditions in the background can net you plenty of pocket money.

This one is arguably the easiest in terms of effort, but it will take a lot of time if you wish to net yourself a decent amount of Mora. If you head over to the Adventurer’s Guild in Mondstadt, you’ll be able to send characters out on Expeditions across Teyvat. It’s here where your characters can farm various resources in realtime. 

Simply pick any non-party character that you don’t currently wish to use, then pick from either the 4h, 8h, 12h, 20h time slot. We suggest picking the 20h option as this will net you a total of 5000 Mora. The only caveat with this method is it can take a lot of time, but it is Mora you can literally earn while you sleep. It’s not a bad investment when gaining gold for doing nothing. 

Exchange Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir shop

Genshin Impact Souvenir Shop
miHoYo
Spending Anemo Sigils is one way to gain Mora.

While you’re stopping off in Monstadt be sure to spend your Anemo Sigils at the Souvenir Shop. You can purchase up to 60x 1600 Mora bundles for just two Anemo Sigils each, making it an absolute bargain for those wanting line their purse strings with a lot of Mora.

To make matters even better, you’ll naturally gain a lot of these Anemo Sigils as you upgrade the Statue of the Seven and open chests in Mondstadt. This method rewards keen treasure hunters and can make you incredibly wealthy in the process. 

Kill enemy mobs

Genshin Impact monster mobs
miHoYo
Hunting Genshin Impact’s monsters is a great way to accumulate a bounty of resources.

Hunting the various enemies that walk the rolling hills of Teyvat may not be the most lucrative way to earn Mora, but when you combine it with the other methods outlined about, it soon adds up to a nice sizable sum.

Besides, if you have a decent team comp that has some of Genshin Impact’s strongest characters, you’ll be able to wipe out the Hilichurl hordes in no time. This method also gives you an excuse to test out your team’s elemental combos. 

Complete challenges in the Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss
miHoYo
The Spiral Abyss not only puts your skills to the test, but it also rewards you with a lot of gold.

This method is only available to those who have reached Adventure Rank 20, but it was one of the most fun ways to earn Mora. After all, who doesn’t want to beat up waves of bad guys and get rewarded in the process?

To progress through the Spiral Abyss, you need to beat a total of three levels on each floor. There are eight floors total and each level grants you a bounty of Mora. Try to always beat the third level of each floor to net yourself a whopping 25000 Mora.

Complete Adventure Book chapters

Genshin Impact Adventure Book
miHoYo
You’ll naturally complete Genshin Impact’s Adventure Book chapters as you progress through the game.

This one can be fairly easy to miss considering it’s tucked away in the in-game menus, but remember to always claim your chapter rewards as and when you complete them. The Adventure Book can be accessed from the Start menu.

Simply head on over to this section to find out what challenges you need to complete in order to progress onto the next chapter. Not only will you be rewarded with Adventure Rank experience and various items, but you’ll also get a decent amount of Mora as well. 

Open the Northland Bank treasure chest

Genshin Impact Northland Bank
miHoYo
This treasure chest hides a bounty of Mora within it.

If the idea of snagging yourself a jaw-dropping 200,000 Mora has you salivating at all the potential upgrades, then you’ll want to head straight to Liyue Harbor (most Southern point of the map) and enter the Northland Bank. The Northland Bank is located directly above the Liyue Souvenir Shop. Once you’ve entered the bank, simply head up the stairs and open the chest to claim your bountiful prize.

If you follow all the above Mora tips, you should have plenty of money to spend in Genshin Impact in no time.  

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 17:46

by Theo Salaun
as val spr nerfs call of duty season 6 patch
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare Season 6 Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 patch has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

Warzone Subway bug fix

When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.

That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.

Modern Warfare & Warzone full October 8 patch notes

General

  • Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system

Weapons

AS VAL

  • Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208

  • Increase to flinch
  • Minor reduction to ADS speed
  • Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed
  • .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed

SKS

  • Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes