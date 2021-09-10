Genshin Impact leak showcases Fu Hua lookalike Yelan

A new Genshin Impact leak has given players a look at Yelan (Fu Hua) – an upcoming character that has yet to be officially revealed.

Yelan and Yunjin have been spotted in a leaked Moonchase trailer, which has given Genshin Impact players a look at the two upcoming characters. While dataminers have uncovered Yunjin’s in-game model, the details surrounding Yelan are still rather scarce. However, thanks to the recent trailer reveal, we now have a rough idea of how she will look before her official release.

The character has a striking resemblance to Fu Hua – a popular character in miHoYo’s other free-to-play title, Honkai Impact 3rd. While the design certainly has a striking resemblance, there’s sure to be some major differences when she comes to Genshin Impact.

Yelan (Fu Hua) Genshin Impact leaks

While we don’t have any official details on Yelan’s abilities in Genshin Impact, we do now have official artwork of the upcoming character. Renowned leaker, @dimbreath, posted a picture of this mysterious character following the recent Moonchase leak.

Meanwhile, @WangshengFP uploaded the Moonchase trailer in its entirety. During the trailer, players got to see the lore behind Guoba – Xiangling’s fiery companion. While this provided some nice details, it’s the reveal of Yelan and Yunjin that has fans excited.

Yelan appears to have long blue hair, a dark teal dress, and a golden bell that has been affixed to her waist. Since the leaks, many players believe that Yelan has a very close resemblance to of Fu Hua.

While we currently don’t have any information on the character’s abilities or release date, it does appear that the character is wielding a Polearm. Of course, this could change before her official reveal, but for now, those are all the details revealed by leakers.

