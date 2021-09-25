Everything we know about Itto in Genshin Impact: abilities, release date

Arataki Itto is one of many upcoming Genshin Impact characters rumored to be launching during the Inazuma story arc. Here’s what we know about Kujou Sara’s Oni-masked rival so far, including his kit and release date.

The Inazuma expansion for Genshin Impact is still rolling on, with many more colorful characters joining the game’s cast.

We’ve had everyone from resistance leader Kokomi and fireworks lover Yoimiya, to the Electro Archon herself (or at least their puppet) Baal.

Itto is going to be joining them with one goal in mind: Taking down bitter rival Kujou Sara and reclaiming his vision. Here’s what we know about the billboard-loving Oni character set to join Genshin Impact soon.

Itto release date in Genshin Impact

There’s nothing locked in stone for Itto’s release in Genshin Impact. However, early leaks have indicated the new Inazuma character will be dropping into the game sometime after patch 2.4’s release.

This isn’t expected for some time yet ⁠— around December or early January 2022 is the earliest prediction. There’s still a few patches to go, so hang tight.

Itto abilities in Genshin Impact

Itto’s abilities haven’t quite made it to the public sphere yet through leaks. However, a datamine has uncovered some details about the upcoming character.

day 58 of waiting…..

potential itto datamine????? (these are not confirmed in any way so take w/ a grain of salt)

also wtf does ghost body mean 😭 pic.twitter.com/UlaT5hfw5s — daily arataki itto (@ittodaily) September 8, 2021

There’s some references to “ghosts” as part of his Elemental Burst, and he will also have access to “extra attacks.”

He has a four-hit basic attack combo and might be able to either swap between forms or deploy a ghost of himself to do the fighting.

This is all speculation for now, though.

Itto weapon in Genshin Impact

That same datamine of Itto’s kit ⁠— which has been confirmed by some reputable leakers ⁠— claims he will wield a Claymore. Given his big personality, and the descriptions of him as an Oni of sorts, this does fit the bill.

However, whether Itto will receive a special weapon as a five-star, or will have to settle for something like a Wolf’s Gravestone as a four-star, remains to be seen.

arataki “the strongest” itto had his vision taken away?!,!,!;&&; pic.twitter.com/3P4MO1m2M0 — daily arataki itto (@ittodaily) July 21, 2021

Itto story in Genshin Impact

Itto’s main plot point in Genshin Impact right now is that he has a lot of beef with Kujou Sara, who was on the frontlines for the Raiden Shogun’s Vision Hunt Decree.

Across a bunch of bulletin boards in Inazuma, Itto can be seen challenging Sara after the leader reportedly stole his vision and destroyed it during the Decree. He is waiting for her to finally take him up on his many fight offers, which she has knocked back in various different ways.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL SARA VOICELINES ABOUT ITTO HAVE DROPPED !!! pic.twitter.com/jV1VKS8Eha — daily arataki itto (@ittodaily) August 30, 2021

More about Itto’s backstory, and kit, will be revealed in future Genshin Impact updates, and we’ll keep you posted.