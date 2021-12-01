Genshin Impact update 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko, Ganyu rerun, Ayato, release date

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have revealed a number of new characters and details, giving players a sneak peek at future content.

A number of Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have revealed information on upcoming characters and banner reruns. While many travelers will be diving into the 2.3 update and saving their Primogems for the release of Yun Jin and Shenhe, that hasn’t stopped a number of 2.5 details from surfacing online.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is rumored to include the long-awaited arrival of Yae Miko – the Chief Priestess of Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine. There are also leaks that suggest a Ganyu rerun will feature alongside Yae, so there’s certainly a lot to be excited about for both new and veteran players alike.

While it may still be early days, we’ve rounded up all the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks and rumors in preparation for the game’s upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 2.5 release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for 2.5, but we do know that Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release in January 2022. This means the 2.5 update will likely release in February.

While this may seem rather far away, it will give players plenty of time to save Primogems for Yae Miko and Ganyu. For those aiming to unlock Arataki Itto and Shenhe, this release window will likely come as a relief.

Genshin Impact update 2.5 livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream has yet to be announced by miHoYo, but we’ll likely hear an official announcement closer to the release date.

The developers will host the official stream on Twitch, where we can expect the usual promo code giveaways and character demonstrations. We’ll embed the official Genshin Impact Twitch stream above for your convenience when the announcement is live.

Yae Miko banner release date

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, Yae Miko will release alongside the 2.5 update. While there has yet to be any footage of Yae Miko’s abilities, it’s currently believed that the Shrine Priestess will command the Electro element.

This rumor stems from her purple eyes and visible Electro Vision that has been placed within her golden earrings. Quite how she’ll use these electrical abilities remains to be seen, but many players believe she could be a Catalyst user that bombards her enemies with ranged electrical attacks.

We’ll likely see more details revealed in the coming months to come, so we’ll be updating this section as soon as we have more information.

Ganyu rerun banner release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Ganyu rerun banner, but one Genshin Impact leaker has speculated that she could be arriving in the 2.5 update. It’s currently rumored that the Ganyu’s rerun will drop alongside Yae, which means travelers who missed the Plenilune Gaze in Version 1.2 will finally have a chance to unlock her.

Ayato release date

For now, Ayato doesn’t have a set release date in Genshin Impact. However, @Ubatcha1 did find some data surrounding Ayaka’s brother in the 2.4 beta. According to the leaker, Ayato is a sword user who has a male body type.

Ayato could release a lot sooner than 2.5, but the current findings suggest that miHoYo is preparing for his debut.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.5. We’ll be updating this page as soon as miHoYo reveals further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

