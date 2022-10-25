Every Mega Evolution missing from Pokemon Go

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has continued releasing Mega Evolution forms in recent events and Mega Raid content, but a large number of Mega-capable species are still lacking the debut of their super-powerful temporary evolutions.

Pokemon Go fans are eagerly looking forward to the debut of the missing Mega Evolution forms in the mobile game, with many popular species still waiting for their Mega Raid opportunities. Mega Evolution, a temporary form of powerful evolution, has been popular with fans since its debut in Gen 6.

Mega Evolution remains the only recent gimmick currently included in Pokemon Go, and it has received several overhauls since it was introduced to the game. The most recent of these, which altered the requirements to use the ability and added Mega Levels, happened earlier this year.

The release of new Mega forms has been slow and steady, including the recent introduction of Mega Banette during the 2022 Pokemon Go Halloween event, but many of the most popular Mega options still aren’t accessible. Below are the Pokemon still lacking their Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go.

How many Mega Evolutions are missing?

There are 22 Mega Evolutions missing in Pokemon Go.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Mega Charizard X and Y are among the most popular Mega Evolutions in the game.

Below is the list of Pokemon still missing a Mega Evolution.

Mega Rayquaza Mega Mewtwo X Mega Mewtwo Y Mega Sableye Mega Mawile Mega Sharpedo Mega Pinsir Mega Sceptile Mega Blaziken Mega Swampert Mega Heracross Mega Gardevoir Mega Camerupt Mega Audino Mega Medicham Mega Glalie Mega Salamance Mega Gallade Mega Lucario Mega Metagross Mega Garchomp Mega Tyranitar

All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go

Despite some of the most popular options like Lucario, Garchomp, and Metagross still missing Mega Evolutions, there are still a number of good options for players to collect. Below is the currently list of Mega-Capable species in the mobile game.

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Venusaur

Mega Gengar

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Gyarados

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Beedrill

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Scizor

Mega Houndoom

Mega Aggron

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Manectric

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Altaria

Mega Banette

Mega Lopunny

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Absol

While there aren’t currently any updates on the official Pokemon Go Live news about upcoming Mega Evolution debuts, it is likely more of these powerful species will be featured in upcoming events in future months.

This guide will continue to update as more information about officially announced Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go become available.

