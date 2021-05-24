Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom Raid guide for counters, weaknesses & movesets - Dexerto

If you’re hoping to add a twist of darkness to your Pokemon Go team, Mega Houndoom is the perfect pick. Here’s how to get one, its stats, strengths and weaknesses and best movesets.

When it comes to Niantic’s iconic mobile app, Pokemon Go, being able to flex your Mega Pokemon is all part of the fun. In order to get them, though, you need to be ready to Raid.

With all of the current Raid bosses listed in our extensive guide, we’ve already got you covered for catching a Mega Altaria on your journey.

This time, though, we’re zooming in on Houndoom, the fire and dark-type Gen 2 Pokemon with a taste for all things hellfire. In order to snag a Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go, here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

How to get Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go

In comparison to Altaria, getting a Mega Houndoom is a lot easier. All you need is its base evolution, Houndour, and 50 candies. Got that? Great! You’ve taken your first steps towards scoring a Mega Houndoom.

Read More: How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go

From here, you’ll need to secure 200 Mega Energy by Raiding or completing selected Research Tasks. Continuing to evolve Mega Houndoom will cost 40 Mega Energy thereafter.

Mega Houndoom will be in Mega Raids from May 15 until June 1, so now’s the perfect time to start stacking up your Mega Energy.

Mega Houndoom counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Kyogre Waterfall Surf Rhyperior Mud Slap Rock Wrecker Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Landorus (Therian) Rock Throw Earth Power Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Excadrill Mud Slap Earthquake

As you can see, the key to taking down Mega Houndoom are Ground and Rock-type Pokemon. Even if you don’t have the Pokemon above, or don’t have these specific movesets, if you take in some of these rockstars then Houndoom is a sitting duck.

Advertisement

In Mega Raids it has a pretty whopping CP of 53,826, though, so if you’re planning to take on Pokemon’s most terrifying hellhound, you’ll need a team of over six players to get the job done.

Mega Houndoom strengths & weaknesses

Mega Houndoom has the same typology as its normal form, Dark/Fire-type. This makes it vulnerable to Rock, Water, Fighting and Ground-type. If you’re looking to take down Houndoom in Raids, these are the types you want to bring with you.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Mega Houndoom is resistant to Grass, Fire, Steel, Ghost, Dark and Ice-types, with a x2 resistance to Psychic-types. All of this gives makes it a strong addition to your team.

Advertisement

Mega Houndoom stats in Pokemon Go

Stamina: 181

181 Attack: 289

289 Defense: 194

194 Level 50 Max CP: 4344

In comparison to normal Houndoom, Mega Houndoom is quite the monster. With it’s max CP almost doubling, and some serious increases to its defense and stamina, it’s a force to be reckoned with.

There’s no changes to it’s stamina, though, so it continues to run out of steam pretty quickly. After all, he’s a pretty big boy.

Mega Houndoom best movesets in Pokemon Go

Fast Move: Fire Fang

Fire Fang Charge Moves: Foul Play

In terms of Fast Moves, Fire Fang and Snarl have pretty similar stats, but Fire Fang is much better in the DPS department making it perfect for slowly but surely chunking away at enemies.

Foul Play packs some serious punch, doing 42 DPS and 70 damage. This makes it the perfect charge attack, especially considering you’re not likely to be running Houndoom as your main Fire-type Pokemon.

Advertisement

Is Mega Houndoom worth getting?

While Mega Houndoom isn’t going to be the Fire-type backbone of your team, it’s probably one of the best Dark-type Pokemon that you can get. If you’ve got some Psychic-type Raid bosses that you’re looking to slay, Houndoom can be the make or break.

With some impressive resistances that negate damage from a lot of popular Pokemon, it can hold its own in a fight and chunk down enemies in the process.

Alongside a team of heavy damage Pokemon, Houndoom can be the glue that pulls it all together and snags you those Ws.

Can Mega Houndoom be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

If you’re looking to have a blue furred Houndoom instead of its usual black you’re in luck – shiny Houndoom is available in Pokemon Go!

Advertisement

It all hinges on luck, though, because you first need to catch a shiny Houndour in the wild. From here, you can go through the normal evolution process: 50 candies, then 200 Mega Energy.

So that’s everything you need to know to take down Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go. For all of the latest Pokemon Go news and guides, be sure that you check out our dedicated hub.