How to get Mega Lopunny in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Mega Lopunny is finally making its epic debut in Pokemon Go. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the alternate Evolution of the Gen IV rabbit ‘mon.

Ever since Buneary and Lopunny were added to Pokemon Go in 2018, fans of the rabbit ‘mon have been desperately waiting for its epic Mega Evolution.

The wait is finally over as the Sinnoh region character’s secondary design is set to make its debut in April 2021. Here is how you can get the bunny’s alternative forme.

Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny date & start time

Mega Lopunny’s launch in Pokemon Go is being rolled out alongside the game’s Easter event. The Gen IV ‘mon’s new evolution will start appearing in the game on April 4 at 10:00 AM.

Fans looking to get their hands on the character as quick as possible can find it in Mega Raids up until April 8 at 8:00 PM local time. It’s not clear if the Sinnoh rabbit will continue to be in Raids past the event’s final day.

That said, Mega Lopunny will be rotated in Mega Raids throughout the year, so fans of the creature shouldn’t be too stressed about it.

How to get Mega Lopunny in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately, Mega Evolutions are only temporary, with the ‘mon reverting back to its original forme after the time runs out. Go Trainers will need to collect enough Mega Energy to transform it again. Below we will cover the steps on how to Mega Evolve.

Step 1: Click the Lopunny you want to evolve, which should take you to its profile page.

Click the Lopunny you want to evolve, which should take you to its profile page. Step 2: Next to the candy amount you have for the ‘mon will be the total amount of Mega Energy you currently have for the character. Make sure you have 200.

Next to the candy amount you have for the ‘mon will be the total amount of Mega Energy you currently have for the character. Make sure you have 200. Step 3: If you have enough energy, directly below should be a big pink button that says Mega Evolve – click it!

If you have enough energy, directly below should be a big pink button that says Mega Evolve – click it! Step 4: Your game will transition to a cutscene where Lopunny will Mega Evolve.

If you don’t have enough of the unique Energy, follow the list below which outlines how to stock up on the precious resource needed to Mega Evolve Lopunny:

Defeat Lopunny in Mega Raids

Complete the Spring-themed Collection Challenge to receive Mega Lopunny Energy as a reward

Exclusive Research: At the time of writing, Niantic has not announced any research tied to Mega Lopunny. But fans should keep their eyes open for some in the future.

While Niantic will give players plenty of opportunities throughout the year to obtain Mega Energy for Lopunny, fans of the bunny Pokemon should take advantage of the Easter festival.

The Spring Celebration runs from April 4 until the 8th, and gives users several ways to grind out the resource. For everything you need to know about the event, check out our hub here.