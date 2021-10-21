Pokemon Go Mega Absol Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses & how to beat

Mega Absol is finally making its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go, and you’ll need to be prepared with the right counters to defeat this powerful beast and earn its Mega Energy.

The second part of the Halloween Mischief event has arrived Pokemon Go, and one of the big new features is the debut of Absol’s Mega Evolution, which will be appearing in Raids alongside the Sinnoh region’s Mythical Darkrai.

It’s been months since the last Mega Evolution, Altaria, debuted in Pokemon Go, so excitement is quite high for Mega Absol’s arrival. It’s not a very bulky Mega but it can deal incredible damage, which makes it a deadly opponent.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the best counters for taking down Mega Absol, as well as information on its weaknesses and how to get your own Mega Absol in Pokemon Go.

Contents

Mega Absol counters in Pokemon Go

Counter Fast Move Charged Move Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Beedril Bug Bite X-Scissor Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Zacian Quick Attack Play Rough Mega Lopunny Low Kick Focus Blast Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam

Mega Absol weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Absol is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, which means its three main weaknesses are Fairy, Fighting, and Bug. The best counters are arguably Fighting-types, but Fairy and Fighting-types are good backups.

As for its resistances, Mega Absol will have no problem taking down Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon, so avoid taking these into battle wherever possible. You can find some of the best counters in the table above.

Mega Absol moveset in Pokemon Go

Mega Absol has two potential Fast Moves and four potential Charged Moves, ranging from Dark to Psychic, Bug, and Electric. You can see all of Mega Absol’s moves below:

Advertisement

Snarl (Dark)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Dark Pulse (Dark)

Payback (Dark)

Megahorn (Bug)

Thunder (Electric)

Most of Mega Absol’s best counters are Fighting-types, but they do have a weakness to Psychic-type attacks. Considering one of Absol’s Fast Moves is Psycho Cut, you might want to opt for Fairies instead.

How to get Mega Absol in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch Mega Evolved Pokemon, so the only way to get Mega Absol in Pokemon Go is to collect 200 Mega Absol Energy and evolve it. You’ll need 50 Mega Absol Energy for every evolution after this.

The main way to get Mega Absol Energy is to defeat Mega Absol in Raid Battles, after which you’ll be rewarded with at least 50 Mega Energy. You can earn more Mega Energy by completing these Mega Raids faster.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go

Mega Energy is sometimes offered as a reward for completing research tasks, which may happen during the Halloween Mischief event, so keep an eye out! Finally, you can earn Mega Energy by walking with your Buddy.

Mega Absol will be appearing in Pokemon Go’s Mega Raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10am until Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10am local time, so you’ve got two weeks to defeat this powerful Pokemon.

Now you know how to defeat Mega Absol, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses | Best attackers and defenders in Go | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries