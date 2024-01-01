Pokemon Go Mega Medicham Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

If you want to add Mega Medicham to your team in Pokemon Go, you’re gonna need to know its weaknesses, as well as the best counters to take it down and catch it. Here’s how to successfully take a stance against this extraordinary Pokemon in the game.

Mega Pokemon keep making their way into Pokemon Go, and players can catch them all through Mega Raid Battles. With other creatures like Glailie and Abomasnow having their special forms come back to the game recently, it’s now time for this dual Fighting/Psychic-type ‘mon.

Medicham first appeared in Gen 3’s Hoenn region, with its Mega Evolution popping up many years later in Gen 6, thanks to the introduction of the Mega Stones found in Kalos. However, it only appeared in Pokemon Go less than a year ago, in March 2023.

To help you defeat and catch Mega Medicham from January 10, 2024 to January 24, 2024, here’s everything about its weaknesses and the counters you should use to make this a smooth battle.

Mega Medicham weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Medicham is a dual Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Flying, Ghost, and Fairy-type attacks.

On the contrary, it resists Fighting and Rock-type moves, so avoid using those attacks when you face it in battle.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Mega Medicham counters in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to defeat Mega Medicham in Pokemon Go’ Mega Raid Battles:

POKEMON BEST MOVESET Mega Alakazam Psycho Cut & Shadow Ball Mega Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Mega Banette Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Gengar Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex & Shadow Ball Lunala Air Slash & Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw & Shadow Force Hoopa Astonish & Shadow Ball Mega Charizard Y Air Slash & Blast Burn

The creatures above are some of the best counters you can use, however, they still need to be leveled up and know the proper moves to win the battle.

Shadow Pokemon are not listed because of how expensive they are to power up, but if you happen to have the Shadow version of any of the counters, use it.

In case you don’t have any of these Pokemon, simply focus on your strongest Flying, Ghost, or Fairy-type ‘mon with matching moves to target Mega Medicham’s weaknesses.

How to get Mega Medicham in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch Mega Medicham in its Mega-Evolved form in Pokemon Go, but you can catch its base version if you manage to win the Mega Raid Battle.

For you to Mega-Evolve Medicham, you’ll need to stock up on its Mega Energy by defeating more Mega Medicham in the special Raid Battles.

The first time you evolve your Medicham into Mega Medicham, it’ll cost you 100 of its Mega Energy but you’ll only need 20 of them for future times. If you wait for the cooldown to end, it’ll be free.

Remember, the Mega Evolutions are temporary and can only be triggered during battle.

