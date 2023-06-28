Mega Sableye weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go

Mega Sableye is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to defeat it.

There are already plenty of Mega Evolutions available in Pokemon Go, but there’s now another one to add to your collection: Mega Sableye! This Dark/Ghost-type creature is arriving in the mobile app as part of the Dark Flames event on June 29, 2023.

Although Mega Sableye isn’t expected to be a game-changer in Pokemon Go, it should come in handy when you need a Dark or Ghost-type attacker for taking on Raid Bosses. It’s also worth getting one if you’re looking to complete your Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

To help you defeat Mega Sableye and Mega-Evolve one of your own, we’ve put together a simple Raid guide featuring details of its weaknesses and some of the best counters you can feature on your team.

Contents

Niantic

Mega Sableye weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Sableye is a Dark/Ghost-type Pokemon which means its only weakness is Fairy-type attacks.

While this does make choosing a team fairly simple as you only have one type to focus on, it might be a struggle if you don’t have any strong Fairy-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Mega Sableye is resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks, so avoid using those as they won’t deal much damage at all.

Mega Sableye counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best Pokemon and their top movesets to help you defeat Mega Sableye:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Xurkitree Thunder Shock & Dazzling Gleam Zacian Snarl & Play Rough Togekiss Charm & Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Sylveon Charm & Dazzling Gleam Primarina Charm & Moonblast Granbull Charm & Play Rough Galarian Rapidash Fairy Wind & Play Rough Florges Fairy Wind & Moonblast

The ultimate counter for Mega Sableye is without a doubt Mega Gardevoir, so if you have access to this powerful creature, now is the perfect time to use it. Remember it will also give an attack boost to your Fairy-type teammates which will make it even more effective in battle.

Article continues after ad

Other than Mega Gardevoir, it’s really just a case of choosing your most powerful Fairy-type Pokemon and making sure they know Fairy-type attacks. If you’re lacking in Fairy-types, your best option is to use your most powerful Pokemon while avoiding Mega Sableye’s resistances.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Mega Sableye in Pokemon Go

Just like all Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, you can’t catch Mega Sableye in its Mega-Evolved form.

Instead, you’ll need to defeat multiple Mega Sableye in Mega Raid Battles, stock up on the Mega Energy you’ll receive as a reward for doing so, and then use that Mega Energy to temporarily Mega-Evolve your favorite Sableye.

Article continues after ad

The good news is that once you’ve Mega-Evolved your Sableye, you won’t need to use more Mega Energy to do it again in the future. You’ll simply need to wait for a cooldown period to be over before initiating the process all over again.

Mega Sableye will be appearing in Mega Raids from June 29, 2023, until July 6, 2023, so you’ve only got a week to battle it and stock up on that all-important Mega Energy. Good luck!

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Sableye. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips