GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

. 8 seconds ago
Pokemon Go
Mega Pidgeot appearing in Pokemon Go Raids
Niantic

Mega Pidgeot is a powerful Raid Boss in Pokemon Go, but with the right team of counters to exploit its weaknesses, you’ll be able to defeat it in no time.

Mega Evolutions remain some of the strongest creatures in Pokemon Go, which is great news if you’ve got one on your team – but not so great news if you want to defeat one in a Mega Raid Battle.

With Mega Pidgeot returning to Mega Raids in July 2022, we’ve put together the best counters and details of its weaknesses to help you take it down and stock up on that all-important Mega Energy.

Niantic

Mega Pidgeot weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Pidgeot is a Flying/Normal-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. Focus on these when heading into battle.

Mega Pidgeot also has several type resistances, so you should avoid using Bug, Ghost, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon or attacks when attempting to take it down.

Best counters for Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters and movesets to defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go:

PokemonMoves
Mega ManectricThunder Fang & Wild Charge
ZekromCharge Beam & Wild Charge
RhyperiorSmack Down & Rock Wrecker
ElectivireThunder Shock & Wild Charge
RampardosSmack Down & Rock Slide
ZapdosThunder Shock & Thunderbolt
TyranitarSmack Down & Stone Edge
LuxraySpark & Wild Charge
MamoswinePowder Snow & Avalanche
Galarian DarmanitanIce Fang & Avalanche

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters listed above, simply focus on your strongest Rock, Electric, and Ice-type Pokemon with matching movesets.

How to get Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go, as Mega Evolution is only a temporary state, but if you manage to defeat one in a Mega Raid you will get the chance to catch it in its non-Mega form.

Then, if you want to Mega Evolve your Pidgeot, you’ll need to earn 100 Mega Energy. You can stock up on this by defeating Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raid Battles or completing certain Research tasks.

Mega Pidgeot will be appearing in Mega Raid Battles from Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10am until Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10am local time. This means you’ve got just over a week to defeat it.

Now you know the best counters for Mega Pidgeot, why not check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

Addison Rae with her new doll range
Entertainment

Addison Rae reacts to official launch of her own doll range

. 22 minutes ago
Dori in genshin impact
Genshin Impact

Dori revealed in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date

. 27 minutes ago
marve_secret_wars
TV & Movies

Why the Russo Brothers want to do Secret Wars

. 31 minutes ago
Loading ...