Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

Daniel Megarry . 8 seconds ago

Mega Pidgeot is a powerful Raid Boss in Pokemon Go, but with the right team of counters to exploit its weaknesses, you’ll be able to defeat it in no time.

Mega Evolutions remain some of the strongest creatures in Pokemon Go, which is great news if you’ve got one on your team – but not so great news if you want to defeat one in a Mega Raid Battle.

With Mega Pidgeot returning to Mega Raids in July 2022, we’ve put together the best counters and details of its weaknesses to help you take it down and stock up on that all-important Mega Energy.

Niantic

Mega Pidgeot weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Pidgeot is a Flying/Normal-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. Focus on these when heading into battle.

Mega Pidgeot also has several type resistances, so you should avoid using Bug, Ghost, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon or attacks when attempting to take it down.

Best counters for Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters and movesets to defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Moves Mega Manectric Thunder Fang & Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam & Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down & Rock Wrecker Electivire Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Zapdos Thunder Shock & Thunderbolt Tyranitar Smack Down & Stone Edge Luxray Spark & Wild Charge Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters listed above, simply focus on your strongest Rock, Electric, and Ice-type Pokemon with matching movesets.

How to get Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon Go, as Mega Evolution is only a temporary state, but if you manage to defeat one in a Mega Raid you will get the chance to catch it in its non-Mega form.

Then, if you want to Mega Evolve your Pidgeot, you’ll need to earn 100 Mega Energy. You can stock up on this by defeating Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raid Battles or completing certain Research tasks.

Mega Pidgeot will be appearing in Mega Raid Battles from Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10am until Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10am local time. This means you’ve got just over a week to defeat it.

Now you know the best counters for Mega Pidgeot, why not check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses