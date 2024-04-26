GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Alolan Marowak: Shiny, Raids, counters, and more

Nathan Ellingsworth
The Pokemon Marowak appears against a blurred backgroundThe Pokemon Company

Cubone’s Alolan evolution is a different take on a classic, so learn how to add Alolan Marowak to your Pokemon Go collection – and some important details – with our full guide.

First introduced in Pokemon Sun & Moon, Alolan Marowak is an interesting take on a Kantonian creature that dates all the way back to Pokemon Red & Blue. While the normal Marowak is simply the Ground type, Alolan Marowak instead is Fire and Ghost-type.

Alolan Marowak joined Pokemon Go in July 2018 and has a much darker body than its original form. It also has flames on either side of its bone boomerang, making it look much like a baton. Marowak throws its bone boomerang with a special move called – you guessed it – Bonemerang.

Contents

Can Alolan Marowak be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Alolan Marowak appears next to its Shiny variantThe Pokemon Company

Yes, Alolan Marowak can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. While Alolan Marowak joined the game in July 2018, the Shiny version was added as part of the Ingress Prime Celebration in November 2018.

While regular Alolan Marowak has a brown body, instead, Shiny Alolan Marowak has a dark blue body, while the color of its bone boomerang and the flames on either side of the bone all remain the same.

If you encounter Alolan Marowak in a Raid, you have around a 1/60 chance of encountering a Shiny version.

How to get Alolan Marowak in Pokemon Go

Key art for Pokemon Go shows the Pokemon MarowakThe Pokemon Company

Currently, the only way to get Alolan Marowak in Pokemon Go is through 3-Star Raids. Trainers from level 5 and up can join Pokemon Go Raids, and as a 3-Star Raid, players should attempt to bring 2/3 players to an Alolan Marowak Raid. However, higher-level players may find it possible alone.

Is Alolan Marowak in Pokemon Go Raids?

The Pokemon Alolan Marowak appears against a blurred backgroundThe Pokemon Company

Yes, at the time of writing Alolan Marowak is occupying 3-Star Raids. It is not clear how long it will remain in Raids, but, ordinarily, the Raid bosses last between one or two weeks before shuffling again.

Pokemon Go Alolan Marowak stats

Alolan Marowak is dual Fire/Ghost-type, making it a great threat to Sawsbuck and other strong Grass-type Pokemon. Psychic Pokemon are also weak to Ghost, so Alolan Marowak could cause a headache for Exeggutor in PvP.

Alolan Marowak has the following stats in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

  • Rock Smash (Fighting)
  • Hex (Ghost)
  • Fire Spin (Fire)

Charged Moves

  • Bone Club (Ground)
  • Fire Blast (Fire)
  • Flame Wheel (Fire)
  • Shadow Ball (Ghost)
  • Shadow Bone (Ghost) [Elite TM]

Resistances

  • Poison
  • Fire
  • Steel
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Normal
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Bug

Weakness

  • Ground
  • Rock
  • Water
  • Ghost
  • Dark

AttackDefenseStamina
144186155

Best Pokemon Go Alolan Marowak moveset

The Pokemon Alolan Marowak appears against a blurred backgroundThe Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Go, the best moveset for Alolan Marowak is a mixture of Fire Spin and Shadow Ball, which makes the best use of Marowak’s Fire and Ghost-type combination, as well as having great DPS for both Raids and PvP.

Pokemon Go Alolan Marowak counters

If you’re hoping to take down Alolan Marowak in Raids, then the best offense is bulky Water-type Pokemon, or any Ground/Rock Pokemon that can exploit Marowak’s weakness.

The following Pokemon are great counters for Alolan Marowak in Raids or PvP:

  • Gengar
  • Swampert
  • Landorus
  • Houndoom
  • Greninja
  • Garchomp
  • Rampardos
  • Crawdaunt
  • Primal Kyogre
  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Gyarados
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Tyranitar

That’s all we have for our Alolan Marowak Pokemon Go guide for now, but for even more great content, be sure to check out the links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | Promo Codes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM

