Mega Gardevoir weaknesses & counters in Pokemon Go

Mega Gardevoir has finally made its debut in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to use if you want to defeat it.

The Hoenn region’s Fairy/Psychic-type Gardevoir is one of the most adored Pokemon of all time, so the long-awaited addition of its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Go has given fans plenty to get excited about.

Before you can try out Mega Gardevoir for yourself, though, you’ll need to defeat it in a Mega Raid Battle.

To help you do that, we’ve put together a simple Raid guide with details of Mega Gardevoir’s weaknesses and some of the top counters you should feature on your team.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Mega Gardevoir weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Gardevoir is a Fairy/Psychic-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Focus on these moves where possible.

On the other hand, you should avoid using Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic-type attacks, as Mega Gardevoir is resistant to them and they won’t do much damage.

Mega Gardevoir counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters for defeating Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon Go:

Counter Best Moveset Mega Gengar Lick & Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab & Sludge Bomb Nihilego Poison Jab & Sludge Bomb Giratina Shadow Claw & Shadow Force Dialga Metal Claw & Iron Head Metagross Bullet Punch & Meteor Mash Excadrill Metal Claw & Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab & Sludge Bomb Chandelure Hex & Shadow Ball Bisharp Metal Claw & Iron Head

If you don’t have any of the Pokemon featured above, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that can target Mega Gardevoir’s weaknesses.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon Go

The most important thing to mention here is that you cannot catch Mega Gardevoir in Pokemon Go, but you will get the chance to catch a regular Gardevoir if you win a Mega Raid Battle against one.

Article continues after ad

You’ll then need to collect enough Gardevoir Mega Energy by defeating multiple Mega Gardevoir in Raid Battles. When you’ve earned enough, you’ll be able to temporarily Mega-Evolve your Gardevoir.

The good news is that once you’ve Mega-Evolved a Gardevoir, it won’t cost you any more Mega Energy to do it again – you’ll just need to wait for the cooldown period to end before starting the process again.

Mega Gardevoir will appear in Raid Battles during the Valentine’s Day event from February 8 to February 15, 2023.

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Gardevoir! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide