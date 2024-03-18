Pokemon Go Mega Venusaur Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Venusaur is making its way back to Pokemon Go Mega Raids during the World of Wonders season, so let’s go over this Grass/Poison-type’s weaknesses and effective counters against it.

Thanks to the Pokemon Go World of Wonders season, plenty of new and returning content is coming to the mobile game from events, festivals, and Mega Raids. One such Mega Raid features the beloved Mega Venusaur, and fans are already excited to grab it for their Pokedex.

So, let’s break down this Grass/Poison-type’s weaknesses, moveset, and the best counters to take into this upcoming Mega Raid.

Article continues after ad

Content

Niantic

Mega Venusaur weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Like its standard form, Mega Venusaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokemon. As such, it’s weak to several types, including Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice.

Mega Venusaur will be resistant to Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, and Fairy so Pokemon of those types should be left out of this Mega Raid.

Article continues after ad

Mega Venusaur counters in Pokemon Go

POKEMON SPRITE MOVESET Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Rayquaza Air Slash & Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo Confusion & Psystrike Mega Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Alakazam Confusion & Psychic Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Shadow Staraptor Gust & Fly Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Shadow Metagross Zen Headbutt & Psychic

How to get Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to get Mega Venusaur by defeating it in the Mega Raid Battle and catching the normal Venusaur afterward.

Once you’ve caught the regular Venusaur, you can Mega Evolve it using 200 Mega Energy. You can obtain Mega Energy by defeating a Mega Evolved Pokémon in Mega Raids or by completing specific research tasks.

Article continues after ad

Mega Venusaur will be available in Raids from Thursday, March 21, 2024, until Thursday, April 4, 2024, when it will be replaced by an unknown Raid boss.

The Pokemon Company

Can Mega Venusaur be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, players will be able to find Shiny Mega Venusaur through Mega Raids.

It’s going to take some serious luck for trainers to encounter Shiny Mega Venusaur, but it is certainly possible. With its bright green appearance and large yellow flower, this Shiny variant is sure to leave quite the impression.

Now that you know how to defeat Mega Venusaur, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes