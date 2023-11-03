Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp: Counters, weaknesses, best movesets

A new monster enters the match, as Pokemon Go prepares to introduce Mega Garchomp very soon. Get ready for battle with our guide to counters, weaknesses, and movesets.

There are plenty of tough Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Go, but one creature has ruled the roost of the meta ever since it was introduced all the way back in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. That’s right, it’s Garchomp.

Niantic is adding Mega Garchomp to Pokemon Go imminently, and this bold boost to the already powerful creature is sure to make Mega Garchomp a menace in the meta. This also means the dragon/ground Pokemon is sure to be tough to beat in raids, so we’re here to help.

If you’re jumping into Mega Raids soon, be sure to also check out our guides helping you defeat Mega Kangaskhan raids, Mega Gengar raids, and Mega Houndoom raids. So, here’s everything you need to know to battle Mega Garchomp.

How to get Mega Garchomp in Pokemon Go

Niantic is introducing Mega Garchomp as part of Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp Raid Day on November 11, 2023. Take part in these raids and defeat the fearsome foe to earn an encounter with Garchomp and 200 Mega Garchomp energy.

Once you have enough Mega Energy, you can transform your Garchomp into Mega Garchomp to receive a significant but temporary boost to its stats.

After this, either wait for Garchomp’s mega energy to recharge for a free transformation, or spend more Mega Energy to transform sooner.

Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp counters

Mega Garchomp is still very fresh to Pokemon Go, but currently there are some great counters to use in Mega Garchomp Mega Raids:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Mega Glalie Frost Breath Avalanche Mega Gardevoir Charm Triple Axel Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Shadow Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Baxcalibur Ice Fang Avalanche Shadow Walrein Frost Breath Icicle Spear

If you don’t have many of the above there are other choices. Mega Garchomp is a joint dragon/ground type, so take advantage of this with a powerful dragon, fairy, or bulky water-type Pokemon.

In Mega Raids Mega Garchomp has 51700 CP, so we recommend tackling Mega Raids with at least three or four trainers, and preferably all above level 30.

Mega Garchomp strengths and weaknesses

Make sure to make the most of Mega Garchomp Mega Raids, and bring the right Pokemon for the job. With dragon/ground typing, Mega Garchomp is very resistant to electric, and also boasts a standard resistance to fire, poison, and rock-type moves.

While it might look intimidating, Mega Garchomp does have a weakness. As a dual dragon/ground-type Mega Garchomp has a 2.56x weakness to ice-type moves, and a 1.6x weakness to dragon and fairy moves.

Mega Garchomp stats in Pokemon Go

As Mega Garchomp is not yet available in Pokemon Go, we do not yet know its exact stats.

Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp best moveset

While Mega Garchomp is both ground and dragon type, dragon is the most effective type when it comes to offense, so any moveset should take advantage of the potential dragon STAB bonus. As such, the best Mega Garchomp moveset is likely:

Dragon Tail (Fast Move)

Outrage (Charged Move)

Can Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp be shiny?

Yes, Shiny Gibble, Gabite, and Garchomp are already available in Pokemon Go. So players can either evolve an existing Shiny Garchomp to encounter a Shiny Mega Garchomp. You can also take part in the upcoming Pokemon Go Mega Garchomp raid day for an increased chance to encounter Shiny Garchomp.

That’s all you need to know to counter and catch yourself a Mega Garchomp, and for even more helpful tips check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

