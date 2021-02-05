How to beat Mega Gyarados in Pokemon Go: weaknesses & best counters

Mega Gyarados is making its long-awaited debut in Pokemon Go raid battles, and we’ve got the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it.

As part of the annual Lunar New Year celebrations, Niantic is hosting an event that puts red-colored Pokemon like Magikarp and Tepig front-and-center, while Tauros will be the featured Pokemon to honor 2021 being the Year of the Ox.

But the most exciting part of this year’s event is without a doubt the arrival of Mega Gyarados. Trainers will be able to battle it as part of Mega Raids from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10 AM until Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 9 AM local time.

If you’re struggling to take Mega Gyarados down, or just want tips on how to get it defeated as quickly as possible, we’ve put together a list of the best counters you can use below.

Mega Gyarados weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Gyarados is an iconic Gen 1 creature that first appeared in Pokemon Red and Green on the Game Boy in 1996. It’s always been one of the strongest Pokemon that trainers can have on their team, but its Mega evolution makes it ridiculously powerful.

Players looking to take down Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids will have a difficult battle ahead of them. We don’t know what its Boss CP is right now, but it’s expected to have one of the highest possible CP in the game.

Fortunately, Mega Gyarados is weak to a number of types thanks to its Water/Dark-typing. Trainers should bring Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, or Fairy-types into battle to have the best chance of winning.

Best counters for Mega Gyarados

The absolute best counters would be Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant, or Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, but many players won’t have access to those, so the list below should be more than enough:

Zekrom: This popular Gen 5 Legendary can take advantage of Mega Gyarados’ weakness to Electric-type moves with Charge Beam and Wild Charge .

This popular Gen 5 Legendary can take advantage of Mega Gyarados’ weakness to Electric-type moves with and . Raikou: Another fan-favorite Legendary that can turn Mega Gyarados’ Electric weakness in its favor. Use the moves Thunder Shock and Wild Charge for the best effect.

Another fan-favorite Legendary that can turn Mega Gyarados’ Electric weakness in its favor. Use the moves and for the best effect. Lucario: This Fighting/Steel-type is more than just a cool-looking Pokemon, with Counter and Aura Sphere packing a huge punch against Mega Gyarados.

This Fighting/Steel-type is more than just a cool-looking Pokemon, with and packing a huge punch against Mega Gyarados. Breloom: Being a Grass/Fighting-type, Breloom is an ideal counter against Mega Gyarados using the moves Counter and Dynamic Punch .

Being a Grass/Fighting-type, Breloom is an ideal counter against Mega Gyarados using the moves and . Conkeldurr: The final evolution of Timburr is a strong Fighting-type that can take on Mega Gyarados using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Some more common counters that should still be effective are Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch; Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot; Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip; and Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge.

It’s important to remember that Mega Evolutions can’t be caught, but completing the Mega Raids will help players save up enough resources to temporarily Mega Evolve their own Gyarados, which will be a powerful asset going forwards.

As well as Mega Gyarados appearing in Mega Raids, the Hoenn region’s Legendary Pokemon Latios and Latias will also be appearing in five-star raids in Pokemon Go from February 9, 2021, until February 20, 2021.