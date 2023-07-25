Pokemon Go Mega Tyranitar Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & how to beat

Mega Tyranitar has made its way to Pokemon Go bringing both a tricky battle and a highly sought-after catch to the popular game. Here are all the best counters, it’s weaknesses, and how you can beat Mega Tyranitar.

It’s no secret that Mega Raid Battles are a challenge. Even the best players with the most powerful roster can struggle when they don’t prepare enough or adjust their party depending on the enemy’s weaknesses. After all, types are one of the most important parts of any Pokemon game.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you get hold of your very own Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go, here’s everything you need to know about how to defeat it, including its weaknesses, the best counters, how to catch it, and whether you’re lucky enough to get a shiny.

Contents:

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Mega Tyranitar weaknesses

Since Mega Tyranitar is a Rock/Fighting-type Pokemon, it’s weak to quite a few types, including Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water. Although, Mega Tyranitar does have a double weakness to Fighting types so it’s worth using a Pokemon that specializes in these attacks when taking on this Raid.

Article continues after ad

As for strengths, Mega Tyranitar will have no problem taking down Psychic Pokemon so it’s worth avoiding using these Pokemon if you can.

Mega Tyranitar counters

Thankfully, there are quite a few great counters for Mega Tyranitar. We recommend using Lucario, but all the best counters are listed below:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword

Mega Tyranitar moveset in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Mega Tyranitar has some pretty strong movesets in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Smack Down (Rock)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Charged Moves

Brutal Swing (Dark)

Crunch (Dark)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Fire Blast (Dark)

How to get Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to get hold of Mega Tyranitar by defeating it in the Raid Battle and catching the Tyranitar soon after.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve caught the regular Tyranitar, you can Mega-evolve it using 200 Mega Energy. Such Mega Energy can be acquired by defeating a Mega-Evolved Pokémon in a Mega Raid Battle or by completing specific research tasks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Mega Tyranitar will be available in Raids from Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10AM until Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8PM local time, when it will be replaced by another currently unknown Raid Boss.

Can Mega Tyranitar be Shiny?

Players will be thrilled to discover that yes, Mega Tyranitar can be shiny.

Article continues after ad

You’ll have to get lucky to catch the Tyranitar after the Raid Battle encounter, but if you do, it’ll keep its shiny nature once you Mega-evolve it.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Tyranitar. While searching for the next Raid, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide