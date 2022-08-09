Pokemon Go Mega Scizor Raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

You’ll need the best Mega Scizor counters to take down this powerful creature in Pokemon Go, as well as details of its weaknesses, so we’ve got all the Raid information you need right here.

The latest Mega Evolution to make its Pokemon Go debut is the Bug/Steel-type Mega Scizor. This strong creature is the first Steel-type Mega in the game, which could really shake up the PvE meta.

Before you can get your own Mega Scizor, though, you’ll need to defeat them in Mega Raids. To help you out, we’ve got information on all of its weaknesses and the best counters to use below.

Niantic

Mega Scizor weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Scizor is a Bug/Steel-type Pokemon, which means its only weakness is Fire. As a result, you should focus on Fire-type Pokemon with matching movesets when forming your Raid Battle team.

Mega Scizor also has plenty of resistances to be aware of: Avoid using Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type Pokemon or moves as they won’t do much damage at all.

Mega Scizor counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best and strongest counters to use against Mega Scizor:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Charizard X or Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Reshiram Fire Fang & Overheat Moltres Fire Spin & Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang & Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Emboar Ember & Blast Burn Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Charizard Fire Spin & Blast Burn Flareon Fire Spin & Overheat Infernape Fire Spin & Blast Burn

While these are the optimal Mega Scizor counters for your team, it’s important to remember that these Pokemon still need to be powered up enough to be effective in a Mega Raid.

If you don’t have any of these counters, simply focus on your strongest Fire-type Pokemon and make sure they have Fire-type moves as any other elemental type simply won’t be effective here.

How to get Mega Scizor in Pokemon Go

You can’t catch a Mega Scizor in Pokemon Go, as Mega Evolution is only a temporary state, but you will be given the chance to catch a regular Scizor after defeating it in a Mega Raid Battle.

If you want to Mega-Evolve your Scizor, you’ll need to stock up on enough of its Mega Energy. You can source this by defeating more Mega Scizor in Mega Raids, which can be a time-consuming process.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Scizor counters and weaknesses! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

