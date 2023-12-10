Pokemon Go Mega Abomasnow Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go has announced a slew of Raids occurring throughout the month of December. Mega Abomasnow is among the creatures featured, and here are its weaknesses and best counters.

The Mega Evolution of the Grass/Ice-type Pokemon Abomasnow was introduced to the mobile game in December 2020. Trainers can face Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon Go from December 16 to December 23.

During the same time, you can also take part in Raids featuring the Legendary Kyurem. After Mega Abomasnow, Mega Glalie will run from December 23 to January 1.

If you’re looking to add Mega Abomasnow to your collection, keep reading to learn its weaknesses and the best counters to take it down with ease.

Mega Abomasnow weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Considering Mega Abomasnow is a Grass/Ice-type, it’s incredibly weak to Fire-type attacks. It’s also vulnerable to Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, and Steel-type moves, leaving players open with several options.

As for Abomasnow’s resistances, you’ll want to avoid using Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Mega Abomasnow counters in Pokemon Go

Here are the recommended counters for Mega Abomasnow:

Pokemon Best moveset Mega Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Charizard Fire Spin & Blast Burn Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Shadow Entei Fire Fang & Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Shadow Ho-Oh Incinerate & Sacred Fire Shadow Moltres Fire Spin & Overheat Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm

That said, having any of the recommended counters listed above is not required. Focus on your strongest Fire-type Pokemon and make sure they have moves of the same typing.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Abomasnow’s weaknesses and counters! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

