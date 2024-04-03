Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Day: Date, ticket, & more

Pokemon Go has announced a new Raid Day event featuring the debut of Mega Heracross. Here’s everything trainers need to know, including the premium Ticket options.

Following the reveal of Pokemon Go’s 2024 Bug Out event, Niantic revealed another sub-event will take place featuring the powerful Mega Heracross.

Mega Heracross will make its debut during its own dedicated Raid Day event, where trainers can take on the Bug/Fighting-type Mega evolved monster in raid battles.

So, let’s go over everything trainers will need to know about the event, including the bonuses and tickets trainers can take advantage of.

The Mega Heracross Raid Day event is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2 PM until 5 PM local time.

During this time, the Mega version of the Gen II creature will make its Pokemon Go debut and appear more frequently in Raids.

Players that team up to battle and defeat it will earn an encounter with regular Heracross, as well as some Mega Energy to be used to Mega Evolve Heracross. Additionally, Heracross has an increased chance to be encountered as Shiny during the event.

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Day: Event bonuses

Trainers can take advantage of the following gameplay bonuses during Mega Heracross Raid Day’s scheduled event hours:

Mega Heracross will appear more frequently in raids

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Heracross

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, April 12, 2024, at 5 PM to Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 8 PM PDT.

When two or more players successfully complete an in-person raid, more Pokémon will appear around that Gym for 15 minutes

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Day: Event ticket

Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket for the main event to unlock some exclusive bonuses.

The Pokemon Go Mega Heracross Raid Day ticket costs $5 (or equivalent pricing for your region), and offers trainers the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

The bonuses are only in effect during the Pokemon Go Mega Heracross event, running on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

