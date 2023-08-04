Pokemon Go Mega Rayquaza Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Rayquaza is making its debut in Mega Raids during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, so we’ve rounded up its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

What’s more powerful than a Legendary Pokemon? A Mega-Evolved Legendary Pokemon! After years of waiting, Mega Rayquaza is finally going to be available to battle and add to your Pokedex in Pokemon Go.

This fearsome foe will first appear at in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2023 events in Osaka, London, and New York before making its worldwide debut on August 26 during the Pokemon Go Fest: Global event.

Article continues after ad

Wherever you’re taking on Mega Rayquaza, it’s going to be an incredibly difficult battle, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and best counters if you want to win.

Niantic

Mega Rayquaza weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mega Rayquaza is a Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon which means it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. It’s especially weak against Ice-type attacks, which makes that a good focus.

On the other hand, Mega Rayquaza is resistant to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks, so avoid those wherever possible.

Article continues after ad

Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Mega Rayquaza:

Pokemon Best Moveset Mega Glalie Frost Breath & Avalanche Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow & Weather Ball (Ice) Articuno Frost Breath & Ice Beam Dialga Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath & Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard & Avalanche Avalugg Ice Fang & Avalanche Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage

Don’t worry if you don’t have any of the counters listed above – simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that can target Mega Rayquaza’s weaknesses.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go

Mega Rayquaza will appear during in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2023 events in London (August 4-6), Osaka (August 4-6), and New York City (August 18-20). It will then make its worldwide debut during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event (August 26-27).

Article continues after ad

Like all Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go, you cannot simply catch a Mega Rayquaza. Instead, you’ll need to defeat several Mega Rayquaza in Raid Battles to earn enough Mega Rayquaza Energy to Mega-Evolve your own Rayquaza (now that’s a tongue-twister).

Mega Rayquaza also has a second special condition that must be met: It needs to know the attack Dragon Ascent. You can only teach this to Rayquaza with the help of a Meteorite, which can be earned by completing Research tasks during Go Fest 2023 events.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done all of those things, you’ll be able to temporarily Mega-Evolve your favorite Rayquaza to use in Raid Battles!

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Mega Rayquaza. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes