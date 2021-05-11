What are Strange Eggs Pokemon Go? Team GO Rocket rewards (May 2021) - Dexerto

Ever since the introduction of Strange Eggs to Pokemon Go, they’ve become one of the game’s hottest topics. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive Team GO Rocket rewards.

As notorious as they are, Team GO Rocket’s appearance in Niantic’s iconic mobile app, Pokemon Go, brings with it a whole host of opportunities.

While the band of misfits were temporarily removed from the game due to an insane glitch that literally broke the game for trainers all across the globe, they’re back in style.

So, just what are the Strange Eggs that they drop? And what Pokemon are inside them? We’ve compiled a handy guide with everything you need to know.

What Pokemon are in Strange Eggs?

The Pokemon that hatch out of Strange Eggs are either Dark-type or Poison-type. They can also drop Pokemon that acquire either of these types during their evolution.

The current list of Pokemon that drop from the eggs are:

Tier 1

Absol

Larvitar

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby

Tier 2

Corphish

Tier 3

Qwilfish

Skorupi

Sandile

Tier 4

Deino

Pancham will also be available after the Raid Event expires on May 17, 2021.

This list will likely continue to grow as the Pokemon Go roster expands to include newer Generations, but that’s it for the moment!

How do I get Strange Eggs in Pokemon Go?

To get Strange Eggs, you need to take down one of the Team GO Rocket leaders to claim it as a reward. Just make sure you’ve got space in your Egg, Bag and Pokemon Storage inventory, otherwise you won’t be able to collect your prize.

Fortunately, we’ve got guides on how to defeat all of them, so make sure you check these out if you need some help!

How to defeat Team Rocket leaders in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Strange Eggs: hatch rate

Strange Eggs are 12km eggs, putting them pretty high up the hatch rate spectrum, so make sure you’ve got your hiking boots on and are ready to go!

What is the rarest egg in Pokemon Go?

The rarest egg in Pokemon Go is a 12km egg – and they’re the ones you need to walk around with the longest, in order to hatch it.

Eggs come in five different varieties: 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km and, finally, our 12km Strange Eggs. The rarity of the Pokemon inside increases as you go up the tiers, so a 10km egg will hatch you something much rarer than a 2km.

How to make eggs hatch faster in Pokemon Go

If you’ve been lucky enough to snag a few of these coveted eggs, then you’ll want to hatch them and unveil your Pokemon as soon as possible.

Here’s a few tips to hatch eggs quickly:

Use incubators – these can be bought via the Pokemon Go store. They’re disposable, though, so expire after three uses. We recommend using them to hatch 10km and 12km eggs, whilst using your infinite incubator to hatch the rest. Turn on Adventure Sync – Adventure Sync makes sure that your steps are recorded even if the app isn’t open. Adventure Sync is only available from Level 5 onwards. Leave your Go on even if you’re just at home – Often Pokemon Go picks up on slight movements, therefore if you stick your phone on charge and leave it, you’ll start to gain steps even although you aren’t walking. The steps you gain are minimal so this is more of a bonus tip.

So, that’s it for our guide on all thing strange and egg shaped! Be sure to keep up with all the latest news and drops with our dedicated Pokemon Go hub.