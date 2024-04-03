Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Aggron is making its return to Pokemon Go through Mega Raids in April 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about taking on this powerful Steel-type in Mega Raid battles.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season is bringing back plenty of Mega Pokemon through the Mega Raid battles that are cycling out each month.

In late April 2024 and early May 2024, trainers can expect to take on the pure Steel-type Mega Aggron.

This incredibly bulky Mega from Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire certainly won’t be a pushover in Pokemon Go, so let’s go over everything trainers will need to know for Mega Aggron Raids, including its weaknesses and best counters.

Mega Aggron weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Unlike its base form, Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type Pokemon. As such, it’s weak to a handful of types, including Fire, Ground, and Water.

Mega Aggron will be resistant several different types, including Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy. On top of these resistances, Mega Aggron is completely immune to Poison.

Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sprite Moveset Primal Groudon Mud Shot & Precipice Blade Terrakion Double Kick & Sacred Sword Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Keldeo Low Kick & Sacred Sword Mega Garchomp Mud SHot & Earth Power Mega Heracross Counter & Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter & Blast Burn Machamp Counter & Dynamic Punch Excadrill Mud Slap & Scorching Sands Lucario Counter & Aura Sphere

How to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to get Mega Aggron by defeating it in the Mega Raid Battle and catching the normal Aggron afterward.

Once you’ve caught the regular Aggron, you can Mega Evolve it using 200 Mega Energy. You can obtain Mega Energy by defeating a Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega Raids or by completing specific research tasks.

Mega Aggron will be available in Raids from Thursday, April 25, 2024, until Thursday, May 2, 2024, when it will be replaced by an unknown Raid boss.

Can Mega Aggron be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, players will be able to find Shiny Mega Aggron through Mega Raids.

As always, it’s all up to luck if trainers encounter Shiny Mega Aggron, but it is certainly possible. With its teal coloration and striking red eyes, this Shiny version is pretty impressive.

