GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Philip Trahan
pokemon go mega aggron headerThe Pokemon Company / Niantic

Mega Aggron is making its return to Pokemon Go through Mega Raids in April 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about taking on this powerful Steel-type in Mega Raid battles.

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season is bringing back plenty of Mega Pokemon through the Mega Raid battles that are cycling out each month.

In late April 2024 and early May 2024, trainers can expect to take on the pure Steel-type Mega Aggron.

This incredibly bulky Mega from Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire certainly won’t be a pushover in Pokemon Go, so let’s go over everything trainers will need to know for Mega Aggron Raids, including its weaknesses and best counters.

Content

pokemon anime mega aggronThe Pokemon Company

Mega Aggron weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Unlike its base form, Mega Aggron is a pure Steel-type Pokemon. As such, it’s weak to a handful of types, including Fire, Ground, and Water.

Mega Aggron will be resistant several different types, including Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy. On top of these resistances, Mega Aggron is completely immune to Poison.

Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon Go

PokemonSpriteMoveset
Primal Groudonpokemon go primal groudonMud Shot & Precipice Blade
TerrakionTerrakion Pokemon GoDouble Kick & Sacred Sword
HeatranFire Spin & Magma Storm
KeldeoKeldeo in Pokemon GoLow Kick & Sacred Sword
Mega GarchompMega Garchomp in Pokemon GoMud SHot & Earth Power
Mega HeracrossMega Heracross in Pokemon GoCounter & Close Combat
Mega BlazikenMega BlazikenCounter & Blast Burn
MachampMachampCounter & Dynamic Punch
ExcadrillExcadrillMud Slap & Scorching Sands
LucarioLucarioCounter & Aura Sphere

How to get Mega Aggron in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to get Mega Aggron by defeating it in the Mega Raid Battle and catching the normal Aggron afterward.

Once you’ve caught the regular Aggron, you can Mega Evolve it using 200 Mega Energy. You can obtain Mega Energy by defeating a Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega Raids or by completing specific research tasks.

Mega Aggron will be available in Raids from Thursday, April 25, 2024, until Thursday, May 2, 2024, when it will be replaced by an unknown Raid boss.

Can Mega Aggron be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, players will be able to find Shiny Mega Aggron through Mega Raids.

As always, it’s all up to luck if trainers encounter Shiny Mega Aggron, but it is certainly possible. With its teal coloration and striking red eyes, this Shiny version is pretty impressive.

Now that you know how to defeat Mega Aggron, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes

Related Topics

Pokemon Go

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

keep reading

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech