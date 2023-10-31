Pokemon Go Mega Kangaskhan Raid guide: weaknesses & best counters

The elusive marsupial ‘mon is getting ready to take a world tour, so learn how to battle and bag yourself one in our Pokemon Go Mega Kangaskhan raid guide.

Pokemon Go continues to be a gift to longtime fans of the series, bringing back Pokemon and mechanics long forgotten within the mainline games. One such feature is Pokemon X and Y’s Mega Evolution, as Pokemon Go’s five-star raids often feature one of the powerful Pokemon, such as Mega Gengar.

A new season of Pokemon Go means new raids and one particularly elusive creature is finally appearing worldwide, as Mega Kangaskhan soon arrives in raids around the world. Normally an Australia-exclusive creature (because of the kangaroos… get it?), a Mega Kangaskhan raid is a great chance for many players to finally finish their platinum Kanto medal, and complete one particularly tough research task in the game.

Contents

Mega Kangaskhan raid schedule

Mega Kangaskhan is next appearing in Pokemon Go Mega Raids from 10:00 a.m. November 16, 2023, until 10:00 a.m. November 30, 2023.

Mega Kangaskhan counters

Mega Kangaskhan is a pure normal type, and as such is resistant to ghost-type moves but weak to fighting-type moves, meaning a strong fighting-type Pokemon with two stab fighting moves is your best counter. At a high enough level – around 35/40 – just two or three trainers should be able to bring down the kangaroo Pokemon.

Some of the best counters for Pokemon Go’s Mega Kangaskhan mega raid are:

Pokemon Moves Mega Blaziken Counter + Focus Blast Mega Gallade Low Kick + Close Combat Conkeldurr Counter + Dynamic Punch Lucario Counter + Aura Sphere Galarian Zapdos Counter + Close Combat Terakkion Double Kick + Sacred Sword Keldeo Low Kick + Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp Counter + Dynamic Punch

How to catch Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon Go

Niantic is releasing Mega Kangaskhan into Pokemon Go as part of the Mega Raid feature. You must either encounter a Mega Raid at a gym on a map, and use a raid pass to join, or use a remote raid pass to join one without standing next to the specific gym. We recommend having at least two or three high-level trainers to take down Mega Kangaskhan, as battling it alone will be extremely difficult.

Once you defeat a Mega Kangaskhan Mega Raid, Pokemon Go gives you a chance to catch a Kangaskhan, and then also rewards you with Mega Kangaskhan Mega Energy. To transform your own Kangaskhan, you must collect 200 Mega Energy and use it on your chosen Kangaskhan (preferably one with good stats) to temporarily transform it into Mega Kangaskhan. Doing so again is free after a certain amount of time, often a few days, or you can use more Mega Energy to transform it again quickly.

Is shiny Kangaskhan available?

Yes, Pokemon Go currently offers the opportunity to catch a shiny Kangaskhan. A normal Kangaskhan encounter is currently exclusive to Australia, but if you’re in this region the shiny rate is 0.2%, or around 1 in 500. If you defeat a Mega Kangaskhan, the shiny encounter rate is slightly different, as the Kangaskhan you encounter as a reward for a Mega Raid has a shiny rate of around 1 in 60, though the community occasionally debates the exact number. However, the shiny encounter rate is definitely higher after a Mega Raid than a normal encounter rate.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Kangaskhan! For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guides below:

