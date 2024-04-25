Pokemon Go Diancie Special Research event: Mega Energy, date, rewards

Pokemon Go has announced that Diancie will return to the mobile game in a Global Special Research quest through the World of Wonders season. Here’s everything you need to know about getting this Gen 6 Mythical.

Mythical Pokemon are some of the rarest monsters in Pokemon Go, and that group includes Diancie. The Gen 6 Mythical first debuted during the Go Fest 2023 event.

While trainers around the world did have a brief opportunity to encounter Diancie through the paid Go Fest 2023 ticket, this Rock/Fairy-type has not been available to catch in the mobile game since.

Thankfully, Niantic has announced a new Global Special Research event centering around Diancie, which gives trainers another chance to encounter this Mythical and earn some great rewards along the way.

Article continues after ad

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, this free Special Research quest will be available to all trainers starting on May 1, 2024, at 10 AM local time.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research rewards

Players who complete this free Special Research quest will earn an encounter with Diancie.

Like all other Special Research quests, there is no time limit and the quest will not expire, so fans can take their time completing the various tasks and challenges along the way.

Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam Field Research

Trainers can also look forward to Diancie-themed Field Research tasks from Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 AM to Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

These themed Field Research tasks will be available to players after spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and will give fans the chance to earn Diancie Mega Energy and encounters with Carbink, a Pokemon heavily associated with Diancie.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about Diancie’s free Special Research event coming to Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check out the links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Pokemon Go catching tips