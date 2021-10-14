Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go: Mega Gengar, Mega Gyarados & more

Mega Evolutions are some of the most powerful fighters in Pokemon Go, but they won’t come cheap, so you’ll want to make sure you’re focusing your Mega Energy on the best ones.

The Mega Evolution mechanism was first introduced in Pokemon X & Y, giving existing species a far more powerful form. They’ve been dropped in recent mainline games, but Mega Evolutions are still around in Pokemon Go – as long as you have enough Mega Energy.

Mega Evolutions are a temporary state, and you’ll need to win Mega Raids to earn enough Mega Energy to get there. This is a time-consuming (and sometimes costly) process, so you’ll want to make sure you’re focusing on only the best Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve ranked the best Mega Evolutions currently available in Pokemon Go, from Mega Gengar to Mega Blastoise, and explained why they’re the Pokemon you’ll want on your team.

5. Mega Gyarados

Cost: 200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use)

200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use) Fast Move: Waterfall or Bite

Waterfall or Bite Charged Move: Hydro Pump or Crunch

Mega Gyarados is a great all-rounder in Pokemon Go, and it’s got the stats to back up its ferocious appearance: An astonishing max 5,332 CP means it has the highest potential CP in the game, and its 292 Attack stat mixed with decent Defense and Stamina makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Mega Gyarados can perform as either a Water-type Mega or a Dark-type Mega thanks to the new typing it gets when Mega Evolving. If you want to go for Water-type, Waterfall and Hydro Pump are superior move options. If you’d prefer Dark-type, go with Bite and Crunch for optimal DPS.

Advertisement

4. Mega Blastoise

Cost: 200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use)

200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use) Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Move: Hydro Cannon or Hydro Pump

Blastoise has been a fan-favorite since the early Pokemon days, and its Mega Evolution makes it powerful enough to finally earn a place on your team. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon will make it one of the best Water-types you can get, and plenty of bulk means it’ll stick around for a long time.

Mega Blastoise gets bonus points for the boost it gives to fellow Water-type Pokemon, especially when many Legendary Raid Bosses are Ground, Rock, or Fire-type. Always keep in mind Mega Blastoise’s clear weaknesses to Grass and Electric-types, though.

3. Mega Venusaur

Cost: 200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use)

200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use) Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Frenzy Plant or Solar Beam

Mega Venusaur was one of the OG Mega Evolutions in Go, and it remains just as desirable as it was back then. It has great bulk so it should be able to last a long time in battle, and a respectable 241 Attack stat means it can deal some huge damage too.

Advertisement

When it comes to moves, you’ll want a Grass-type build of Vine Whip as a Fast Move and Frenzy Plant as a Charged Move, thanks to its incredible damage output. Frenzy Plant is an Elite move, though, so if you don’t have access to it then Solar Beam is a solid backup option.

2. Mega Charizard Y

Cost: 200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use)

200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use) Fast Move: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Move: Blast Burn or Dragon Claw

Mega Charizard Y is one of the few Pokemon that can rise above 5,000 CP in Go, and that makes it a massive threat. That’s not all, though, as it also has a ridiculously high 319 Attack stat, which more than makes up for its relatively low Stamina and Defense (as far as Mega Evolutions go).

Advertisement

Mega Charizard Y is on the costly side, with a huge 200 Mega Energy entry barrier and 40 Mega Energy required each time after, but it’s worth the investment as it’s one of the top Fire-types in the game, especially with Fire Spin and Blast Burn in its moveset.

1. Mega Gengar

Cost: 200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use)

200 Mega Energy (40 Mega Energy after first use) Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Move: Shadow Ball or Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar is the best Ghost-type in Pokemon Go, and arguably the best Mega Evolution full stop. The beloved Kanto creature was already a beast in PvE, but the ability to Mega Evolve has taken it to a new level, with a max CP just under 5,000 and an absolutely wild 349 Attack stat.

Advertisement

Mega Gengar has access to some incredible moves like Shadow Ball and will be a powerful asset in almost any scenario – even when Ghost-types aren’t super-effective. Its only setback is its weakness to Ghost and Psychic-type moves, but it’s a small price to pay for excellence.

So there you have it: The five best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go that you should be spending your time and resources on. Of course, any Mega Evolution is a powerful asset to have, but these ones rise to the top.

With the announcement that Mega Absol will make its debut in October 2021, it will be interesting to see how it fits into the current stack of Mega Evolutions. We’ll be sure to update this list if it’s a champion.

If you’re looking to become the ultimate Trainer, why not check out our other Pokemon Go guides:

Best attackers and defenders in Go | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses