Pokemon Go Mega Charizard X Raid Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Mega Charizard X is returning to Pokemon Go Raids for a limited time. Here are its weaknesses & best counters.

Niantic has announced a stocked lineup for Raids throughout April 2024. The most notable additions include the debut of Mega Heracross and the Shiny versions of Kartana and Celesteela.

The full roster of Pokemon starts with Mega Charizard X appearing in Mega Raids from April 4, 2024, to April 13, 2024.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Mega Charizard X in terms of its weaknesses & best counters.

Mega Charizard X weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

As Fire/Dragon dual-type, Mega Charizard X takes increased damage from Ground, Rock, and Dragon-type moves.

On the other hand, Mega Charizard X resists Electric, Bug, Steel, Fire, and Grass-type attacks. It has a double resistance to Fire and Grass-type moves so be sure to avoid using those.

Mega Charizard X counters in Pokemon Go

Here are the best counters to choose for your battle against Mega Charizard X:

Pokemon Sprite Best Moveset Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail & Outrage Primal Groudon Dragon Tail & Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail & Outrage Mega Diancie Rock Throw & Rock Slide Origin Forme Palkia Dragon Tail & Spacial Rend Mega Salamence Dragon Tail & Outrage Rhyperior Mud-Slap & Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Dragonite Dragon Tail & Outrage

How to get Mega Charizard X in Pokemon Go

Mega Charizard X will appear in Mega Raids from April 4, 2024, to April 13, 2024. If you miss out on catching it in Raids, you can always gather 200 Charizard Mega Energy. Then, give a normal Charizard the Mega Energy and choose whether you want to evolve it into Mega Charizard X or Mega Charizard Y.

To gather Charizard Mega Energy, you’ll have to participate in Raids, complete specific Research tasks, and do daily activities with a buddy from the Charmander evolutionary line.

Can Mega Charizard X be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that the Shiny version of Mega Charizard is currently available in Pokemon Go. You can either catch a Shiny form in Raids, or Mega Evolve a Shiny Charizard into Shiny Mega Charizard X.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Charizard X’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

