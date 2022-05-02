Mega Charizard X vs Y in Pokemon Go: Which is better?

Wondering whether to evolve Mega Charizard X or Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon Go? It’s a tough decision, and they’re both good, but there is a clear winner.

The Mega Evolution process has received a much-needed update in Pokemon Go, making it easier (and cheaper) for trainers to Mega Evolve their favorite Pokemon into a more powerful version for a limited time.

While the majority of Pokemon have a clear Mega Evolution path, Charizard actually has two forms – X and Y – which both have different advantages and disadvantages that need to be explored before making a decision.

Below, you’ll find the stats for Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y, as well as our recommendation for the best one to Mega Evolve.

Should you choose Mega Charizard X or Y in Pokemon Go?

Although it’s pretty much universally agreed upon that Mega Charizard X has a cooler design, the best Mega Evolution to choose in Pokemon Go is definitely Mega Charizard Y.

The main reason to choose Mega Charizard Y is that it has a much higher Attack stat (319 vs 273) and it’s capable of reaching max 5037 CP, which is huge when compared to Mega Charizard X’s max 4354 CP.

Mega Charizard Y is pretty much the best Fire-type attacker you can get for Raid Battles, which makes it an easy win.

On the other hand, Mega Charizard X is still a powerful option – and the boost to Fire and Dragon-type attacks is very useful – but there are better Dragon-types for Raids, like Dragonite and Salamence.

Mega Charizard X & Mega Charizard Y stats in Pokemon Go

You can see the full stats for Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y below:

Pokemon Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Mega Charizard X 273 213 186 4354 Mega Charizard Y 319 212 186 5037

As you can see, Mega Charizard Y has a higher Attack stat and max CP, which is what gives it such raw power. The only area Mega Charizard X is better is Defense, and that’s only one single point more.

Ultimately, we’d recommend going with Mega Charizard Y, but if you love Mega Charizard X and need a Dragon-type attacker for Raids, it’s certainly not a bad choice.

