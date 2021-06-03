Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2021 - Dexerto

Niantic have revealed their Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2021, with Dwebble, Abra, Slowpoke, Swinub, and Aipom all making boosted appearances – so there’s plenty to look forward to.

The Spotlight Hour is one of the weekly events that Niantic hosts in Pokemon Go. Each week, a different Pokemon will get a turn in the limelight, offering highly boosted spawn rates and a special double bonus.

For one hour, trainers will get the chance to catch as many of that specific species as they can, offering the perfect opportunity to fill out their Pokedex and earn enough Candy to evolve and power up that Pokemon.

Advertisement

Alongside these Spotlight Hours, there will also be a Community Day event on June 6, 2021. All of these events are designed to give trainers more opportunities to catch, evolve, and battle with the community.

Here’s everything you need to know about the June Spotlight Hour schedule.

Contents

What is the next Pokemon Spotlight Hour? Date, time & bonus

Niantic have confirmed that the next Spotlight Hour will be the Kanto region’s popular Psychic-type Abra, and it goes live on June 8, 2021.

The Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild for a short period of time, between 6PM-7PM local time. This means you’ll be able to take part and catch it wherever you are playing in the world.

Advertisement

Is there a Shiny Abra?

Yes, the Kanto region’s Abra can be Shiny, although it’s a very rare occurrence. Using any spare Incense or Lures you have should help you encounter one during the Spotlight Hour.

The Shiny version of Abra isn’t that impressive, simply featuring a lighter color scheme. However, when you evolve it into Alakazam, it has pink details, making it a very desirable Shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon Go June 2021 Spotlight Hour schedule

You can see the full Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2021 below:

Spotlight Hour Date Spotlight Hour Time Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight Bonus June 1 6PM – 7PM Dwebble 2x Catch XP June 8 6PM – 7PM Abra 2x Catch Candy June 15 6PM – 7PM Slowpoke 2x Transfer Candy June 22 6PM – 7PM Swinub 2x Evolution XP June 29 6PM – 7PM Aipom 2x Catch Stardust

How to prepare for Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go

As the Spotlight Hours only last for 60 minutes, there are a number of things you can do to prepare in order to make sure you don’t waste any precious time:

Advertisement

Make sure you have enough Poke Balls to catch multiple Spotlight Hour Pokemon.

Make sure you have enough Berries to get double Candy or make catching easier.

Clear out your Pokemon Storage Box to make room for all the ‘mon you’ll catch.

Save up your Pokecoins and purchase at least two Incense for the event.

Alongside these tips, Spotlight Hours are the perfect opportunity to use any spare items like Lucky Eggs or Star Pieces to increase the XP you’ll earn during the event.

Spotlight Hour Spawn Rate & Shiny Rate

The spawn rate of each Spotlight Hour Pokemon is boosted for 60 minutes during these events, meaning you’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch each species.

As a result, the spawn rate of each Shiny variation is boosed too. Many trainers use Spotlight Hours to fill out their Shiny collection, so this is the perfect chance for you to do the same!

That’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hours for June 2021. Keep checking back to this page for regular updates, as different Pokemon will spawn more frequently than others during the month.