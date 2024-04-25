GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024: Increased Shinies, dates, more

Chris Studley
Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024Niantic/Pokemon Company

Sawk, Throh, and Zangoose are among the featured Pokemon as part of Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024.

On April 25, Niantic unveiled its plans for Rivals Week in Pokemon Go.

Rivals Week will showcase known Pokemon rivals, like Gen III powerhouses Zangoose and Seviper, as well as give players a chance to catch some of those creatures in-game.

The event will drop in early May and come with increased spawns and Shiny chances, as well as new Pokemon in One and Three-Star Raids.

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 start date & time

Rivals Week 2024 will start on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 Bonuses

Here’s a look at the event bonuses for Rivals Week 2024:

  • 10× XP from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
  • 2× Catch Candy
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Zangoose, Seviper, Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 spawns

Here’s a look at the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently during all of Rivals Week:

  • Alolan Sandshrew*
  • Mankey*
  • Poliwag*
  • Machop*
  • Gligar*
  • Ralts*

Some Trainers might even encounter the following:

  • Lickitung*
  • Galarian Stunfisk*

The event will also feature additional spawns that will change throughout the week and depending on date and time. Here’s a look at the additional spawns:

  • May 4 at 10:00 a.m. to May 6 at 10:00 a.m.; Zangoose* and Seviper*
  • May 6 at 10:00 a.m. to May 8 at 10:00 a.m.: Throh* and Sawk*
  • May 8 at 10:00 a.m. to May 9 at 8:00 p.m.: Heatmor* and Durant*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Sawk PokemonThe Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 Raids

Event-themed Raids will also take place during Rivals Week 2024. Here’s a look at One and Three-Star Raids during Rivals Week:

One-Star Raids

  • Mankey*
  • Teddiursa*
  • Swinub*
  • Jangmo-o

Three-Star Raids

  • May 4 at 10:00 a.m. to May 6 at 10:00 a.m.: Zangoose* and Seviper*
  • May 6 at 10:00 a.m. to May 8 at 10:00 a.m.: Throh* and Sawk*
  • May 8 at 10:00 a.m. to May 9 at 8:00 p.m.: Heatmor* and Durant*

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 Field Research task encounters

There will also be Rivals Week 2024-themed Field Research tasks. Specific tasks have not yet been announced, but the following Pokemon can be encountered by completing them:

  • Alolan Sandshrew*
  • Mankey*
  • Poliwag*
  • Lickitung*
  • Gligar*
  • Ralts*
  • Galarian Stunfisk*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 Timed Research and Showcases

Rivals Week will come with paid Timed Research that will cost $1.00 or equivalent pricing in one’s country.

This event will also come with themed Showcases featuring Pokemon from Rivals Week.

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Rivals Week 2024 event for now, but we expect more details to drop soon. For more, check out even more great content at the links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Pokemon Go catching tips

About The Author

Chris Studley

Chris is a gaming writer for Dexerto who has covered the sports and gaming scenes for over five years. This has led him to become an expert on many sports games, inclduing Madden, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC and more. You can contact Chris at chris.studley@dexerto.com.

