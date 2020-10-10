 Top 5 most expensive Pokemon Trading Cards - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Top 5 most expensive Pokemon Trading Cards

Published: 10/Oct/2020 7:13 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 7:14

by Brent Koepp
pikachu illustrator pokemon card
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon TCG

Despite launching over 20 years ago, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has exploded in popularity in 2020. Items once thought worthless can now sell for thousands of dollars. Here are the top five most valuable ones.

Not many could imagine in 1999 that Pokemon cards would one day be worth a lot of money. However over two decades later, rare items from the TCG have absolutely skyrocketed in value.

Advertisement

From special tournament prizes, to shadowless 1st Edition monsters from the base set, here are the top five rarest and most expensive collectibles on the market today.

leonhart holding pokemon cards
YouTube: Leonhart
Popular Pokemon YouTuber Leonhart has some of the most valuable cards in the world.

Top 5 most valuable Pokemon cards

Before we jump into it, it should be noted that top lists are almost always up for debate. A card’s value can be determined by the highest its ever sold at auction, or what it sells for on average. Prices also wildly fluctuate with the market, and are largely dependent on the item’s grading and condition.

Advertisement

Ishihara GX Promo (2017) – $50,000

ishihara gx pokemon card PSA

A bit of an oddity, the rare promo card dawns the artwork of none other than the CEO and President of the Pokemon Company Tsunekazu Ishihara. According to interviews, the card was actually given out to each employee at the executive’s birthday in 2017.

The extremely scarce item sold at auction in April for $50,000. Reports also estimate that only 30 to 60 of these cards may exist, although it’s hard to know for sure unless more of them make their way out into the public.

Kangaskhan Family Event Trophy (1998) – $100,000

kangaskhan family event trophy pokemon card psa

The first of the “prize” rarities on the list is the Family Event Trophy card, which could only be obtained by participating in a special tournament in Japan. The adorable item features Kangaskhan with its baby in its pouch.

Advertisement

Fittingly, the contest required both a child and their parent to participate alongside each other in battles. According to reports, there are only 11 of these currently in existence that have been graded.

Trainer No. Trophy cards (1997) – $150,000

Just like the previous entry on the list, the Trainer Number cards were handed out at the Japan World Championship. Since these cards were given to winners, it makes their population extremely scarce.

The prize cards also came in different versions for each year, such as the 1998 iteration which has a Mewtwo silhouette instead of Pikachu. That version sold for a whopping $90k in July. Although it’s the Pikachu edition that fetches a lot more.

Advertisement

Charizard 1st Edition Shadowless Grade 10 (1999) – $226,088.76

charizard 1st edition pokemon card PSA

As almost any kid that grew up in the 90s can attest to, Charizard has always been the crown jewel. If you didn’t have one, you desperately opened booster pack after booster pack trying to obtain it.

1st Edition versions of this 1999 base card can go for an absurd amount. Even more so if it’s “shadowless” – an early print version that doesn’t have a shadow around the art’s border.

Advertisement

On October 9, 2020 former rapper and Twitch streamer Logic paid over $226k for a Grade 10 1st Edition Charizard, setting a new bar for the fire Pokemon card.

Illustrator (1998) – $243,000

illustrator pikachu pokemon card psa

Without a doubt the rarest of the rare is the elusive Pikachu Illustrator card. In 1997, CoroCoro held an art competition where winners were given the stunning item which depicts the Electric-type adorably drawing other monsters.

Over the last five years, the card has consistently sold around $195k to $200k. However, in 2020, one fetched a whopping $250,000, eclipsing the previous record of $243,000 that another one fetched back in 2019.

According to reports, less than 20 of them are known to exist – almost guaranteeing that its price will continue to grow in the coming years.

Pokemon

Logic breaks major Pokemon record with $226k Charizard card purchase

Published: 10/Oct/2020 7:07 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 7:08

by Brent Koepp
logic pokemon charizard card
Twitter: @Logic301 / Iconic Auctions

Share

Logic Pokemon TCG

Former rapper Logic dropped the price of house – over $226k – on a Pokemon card. The Twitch star bought the insanely rare 1st Edition Charizard at an auction, and broke a major record for the Nintendo collectible. 

Despite releasing in 1999, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen an explosion in value over the last two years. Items that were once traded on school playgrounds around the world for nothing are now selling for the price of a house.

Advertisement

Lately, the hobby has been attracting attention from popular stars such as Logan Paul who paid $216k for a base set booster box. On October 9, Twitch streamer Logic raised the bar even higher after spending $226k on a shadowless 1st Edition Charizard – and also broke a record in the process.

Logan Paul pulling a rare Charizard Pokemon card
YouTube: Logan Paul
The same card was pulled during Logan Paul’s Pokemon livestream – though it was ungraded.

Logic breaks record buying $226k Pokemon card

The 1st Edition Pokemon card made waves in the TCG community when buyers quickly drove the bid up to $124k. On October 9, the item ended at an astonishing $226,088.76, with the buyer’s premium included. It was also “shadowless” – which means there’s no shadow on the right-hand side of the art. box, which is rarer.

Advertisement

Shockingly, the winner was none other then former rapper and Twitch star, Logic. The streamer made the reveal on Twitter in a reply to YouTube personality Logan Paul. “@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol,” he said.

Released in 1997, Charizard has often been the crown jewel of the Pokemon TCG. Decades later, its popularity has maintained and is the most sought-after monster from the original base set.

According to card investing company, Cardhops, the sale is now the new record holder for the highest price that the Charizard card has sold for. Business analyst Darren Rovell confirmed this, stating, “Beats record for the card by more than $50,000.”

Advertisement

darren rovell pokemon card tweet
Twitter
Logic’s Pokemon card splurge smashed a record.

While Logic being the auction winner might surprise some, this isn’t the first time the popular streamer has dropped big money on the Nintendo hobby. On October 9, he tweeted out that he’d spent $23k on a base set booster box from 1999.

“Just opened a $23k Pokemon base set box! Only a few back in but look what I pulled!!” he exclaimed, as he revealed that he had pulled another Charizard card – though this one wasn’t 1st Edition or shadowless.

Pokemon TCG fever seems to be at an all-time high. On October 9, Logan Paul hosted a livestream where he opened up a 1st Edition base set booster box he paid $216k for.

Advertisement

The star pulled a Charizard card worth up to $85k, and even popular YouTuber Mr Beast won a $30k Blastoise. With Logic dropping over $226k for a single card, it seems the sky’s the limit for the Nintendo hobby.